Ranked! The 10 best Hummel football kits ever

By Tom Hancock
published

FFT counts down the snazziest strips produced by the iconic Danish brand

Denmark, 1986 World Cup
(Image credit: Alamy)

Hummel has always been a cult favourite in the world of football kit manufacturers – and with good reason: they've come out with some truly incredible strips.

It was hard work whittling them down to just the 10 best, but FourFourTwo has managed to do just that, with some of the greatest football kits of all time on this list.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1