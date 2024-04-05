Ranked! The 10 best Hummel football kits ever

Hummel has always been a cult favourite in the world of football kit manufacturers – and with good reason: they've come out with some truly incredible strips.

It was hard work whittling them down to just the 10 best, but FourFourTwo has managed to do just that, with some of the greatest football kits of all time on this list.

Let's dive straight in, shall we?

(Image credit: Matias Nieto/Cover/Getty Images)

It's hard to go wrong when your primary kit colour is plain old white – but Real Madrid strips have tended to look better with a splash of (another) colour added to them.

In the late 80s, that colour was purple, featuring on this slick-looking Hummel shirt which also had the brand's iconic chevron pattern woven throughout the fabric. Very nice.

9. Bristol City home 2023/24

(Image credit: Hummel)

Bristol City were given three exquisite football kits for the 2023/24 season: the third shirt was a bird-like two-tone grey with orange accents, while the away top was a classic white, with vertical lines of red and black down the chest.

But the home top? Beautiful. An Arsenal-esque red with white sleeves, Hummel kept their logo and chevrons red too, to draw attention to a stunning design. It's a shame that the partnership ended midseason.

8. Zanzibar home 2012

(Image credit: Classic Football Shirts)

As part of Tanzania, Zanzibar is not allowed to be a FIFA member, but the island off Africa's east coast still competes in the CONIFA World Cup and its predecessor, the VIVA World Cup, for unaffiliated national teams.

In 2012, Zanzibar finished third at the latter tournament in Kurdistan while donning this stunningly unique kit trimmed with leopard print and adorned with a great big leopard's head.

7. Southend United home 2020/21

(Image credit: Alamy)

Southend United are based in the Essex town of Southend-on-Sea – and with their 2020/21 home shirt, it was a case of 'sea on Southend' as Hummel produced this quite literally wavy number.

Unfortunately for the Shrimpers, 2020/21 was also the season in which they waved goodbye to the Football League after 101 years, finishing second-bottom of League Two and suffering relegation to the National League.

6. Aston Villa home 1987-1989

(Image credit: Alamy)

Those stripes are back! And this time, they appear on possibly the greatest Aston Villa shirt of all time, worn by the West Midlands giants during the 1987/88 and 1988/89 campaigns.

During the first of those seasons, Graham Taylor's Villa earned immediate promotion back to the top flight, before surviving back in the First Division by finishing 17th.

5. Denmark goalkeeper 1992

(Image credit: PA)

One of the finest goalkeeping jerseys of all time, this vibrant piece was donned by Peter Schmeichel as Denmark wrote one of football's great underdog stories by winning Euro 92 having not initially qualified.

The rainbow-infused honeycomb design has been replicated by Hummel in the years since, but this iteration is the original and best.

4. Tottenham home 1985-1987

(Image credit: Mike King/Allsport/Getty Images)

The 1986/87 season saw Tottenham enjoy one of their most successful campaigns of the decade, as they finished third in the First Division and reached the FA Cup final.

And Glenn Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles and co. did it while looking very stylish indeed, thanks to a glorious chevron-infused Hummel home shirt which ranks as one of the very best in their history.

3. Werder Bremen home 2023/24

(Image credit: Alamy)

Werder Bremen's 2023/24 home shirt became the club's best-selling in a decade – and we can see why. With their first kit for the Bundesliga outfit in 45 years, Hummel delivered an absolute beauty.

That template. That damned template. Is there a colour scheme that actually looks bad in it?

2. Coventry City third 2019/20

(Image credit: Hummel)

Coventry is home to the 1986/87 FA Cup winners and, away from football, it was home to legendary ska label 2 Tone Records – founded in 1979 by Jerry Dammers of the Specials.

The label became defunct in 1986, but Coventry City paid homage to the iconic musical institution on its 40th anniversary in 2019 by getting Hummel to rustle up this utterly majestic third strip – featuring 2 Tone logo mascot 'Walt Jabsco' on the back of the shirt.

1. Denmark home 1986

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here it is: the greatest Hummel football strip of all time – and one of the greatest football kits of all time by any brand, for that matter.

Founded in Germany but Danish-owned since 1956, Hummel kitted the Danish national team out in a jersey utilising that template which has been imitated many times over (as we've seen) but never quite replicated. A stunner.