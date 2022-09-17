Ranked! The 10 fastest goals in Premier League history

Often, an early goal is as much a curse as it is a blessing. You want to get off to a fast start… but sometimes, not too fast.

If you're one ahead from the first minute, you're going to be up against it to protect that lead for the next 89. Not that your manager will ever complain about it, though, will they?

Plenty of goals go in within the first minute of Premier League football – but who's registered the fastest strikes?

The fastest goals in Premier League history

10. Asmir Begovic – 13.64 seconds

Asmir Begovic is congratulated by team-mate Ryan Shawcross (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

The first 50 Premier League goals scored by Bosnians were netted by Edin Dzeko. The 51st came from a goalkeeper.

Asmir Begovic's 2013 strike against Southampton has gone down in history as one of six goals netted by goalkeepers in Premier League history – but it's also one of the fastest-ever, coming within 14 seconds of kick-off, when the custodian booted the ball up field and it bounced over Artur Boruc – who later played with Begovic at Bournemouth. It sure is windy up in Stoke, after all.

9. James Beattie – 13.52 seconds

James Beattie shellshocks Chelsea in 2004 (Image credit: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This was a loose pass from Joe Cole that James Beattie pounced on. You can imagine how cheesed off Jose Mourinho would have been to the start of this match.

A stunning volley that looped over the shoulder of Petr Cech, Southampton gave themselves the best start possible in this game. Beattie's super strike was just one of 15 goals the eventual champions conceded that campaign.

8. Kevin Nolan – 13.48 seconds

Kevin Nolan scored the first in a 4-3 epic at Ewood Park in 2004 (Image credit: Kevin Nolan of Bolton scores the during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers at Ewood Park on January 10, 2004 in Blackburn, England.)

This game was an absolute thriller, with Kevin Nolan netting the winner to see Bolton overcome Blackburn 4-3. By the time it ended, barely anyone inside Ewood would tell you the first 14 seconds were the most frenetic.

Nolan was sharpest of anyone on the pitch at the start as much as the end, however. The Bolton legend got first to a Kevin Davies cutback after his strike partner had chased a seemingly lost ball. Textbook Trotters.

7. Chris Sutton – 12.94 seconds

Chris Sutton winning a header against Dave Watson in 1995 (Image credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT)

Blackburn Rovers' title in 1994/95 remains one of the defining campaigns in Premier League – especially in a certain corner of Lancashire. And for this particular goal, the two superstars of the side combined for an SAS special.

Chris Sutton won the original header, laying a ball off to Alan Shearer and receiving it again to open the scoring against Everton. Perhaps the 13 seconds of fight and finesse that typified the term for the eventual champions.

6. Dwight Yorke – 12.16 seconds

Dwight Yorke while up against Coventry City (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Dwight Yorke was quick at his peak – especially so against Coventry back in 1995.

Connecting with an Ian Taylor cross from point-blank range and nodding Aston Villa ahead, this was all too easy for the Trinidadian. He'd go onto net dozens more in English football – but none were as rapid as this.

5. Mark Viduka – 11.90 seconds

Olivier Dacourt celebrates with Mark Viduka of Leeds (Image credit: Jamie McDonald/ALLSPORT)

Mark Viduka was a complete striker at his peak: physical, bustling and with a nose for a goal wherever he found himself in the 18-yard box. But it usually took him a little longer than this.

Charlton Athletic just weren't at the races within the first few moments of this 2001 clash, as Alan Smith won a header and his Australian strike partner pounced upon the second ball. It was a gift for the forward.

4. Christian Eriksen – 10.54 seconds

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring against Manchester United (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen has since gone onto play for Manchester United – perhaps he's reminded David De Gea of the moment he embarrassed him within 11 seconds in 2018.

This was so long ago that Dele Alli was the one to flick the ball on for the great Dane. Remember those days? Tottenham fans do fondly.

3. Alan Shearer – 10.52 seconds

Alan Shearer of Newcastle scores past Carlo Nash of Manchester City in 2003 (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Not the most graceful of his 260 goals in the Premier League.

Alan Shearer was potentially the greatest poacher in Prem history – and this is why. All it took was a heavy touch touch from Manchester City keeper Carlo Nash and the Geordie genius was there to capitalise just outside 10 seconds. Few of his record haul were that straightforward.

2. Ledley King – 9.82 seconds

Tottenham players celebrate Ledley King's record-breaking goal (Image credit: Action Images/Aubrey Washington Digital)

This is a record stood for 18 whole years – and it came from an unlikely source.

Most goals within the first few seconds of a game tend to come from forwards taking advantage of loose balls and a lack of concentration (Begovic aside). In 2000 against Bradford City, Ledley King surveyed the scene and launched a rocket from 30 yards out to stun the Bantams into silence. No stopping that one.

1. Shane Long – 7.69 seconds

Shane Long of Southampton celebrates after scoring his team's first goal against Watford (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Shane Long was criticised for a lack of a lethal end product at Southampton. Loved by the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl, however, for his relentless pressing, this might be the finest example of what he gave the Saints.

Closing down a clearance within the first few breaths of the match, Long managed to win the ball and have the composure to dink it over the keeper. The coolest man on the pitch. And the quickest.