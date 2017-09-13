Real Madrid's Marco Asensio ruled out of Champions League tie with leg pimple caused by shaving

Real Madrid face Cypriot outfit Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday night – but they will do so without one of their shining stars of the season so far.

Asensio has missed training this week, and manager Zinedine Zidane couldn't help but force a smile when asked why the youngster had been absent.

"A pimple... which stopped him pulling up his socks," the Frenchman confirmed to reporters at Madrid's pre-match news conference.

Reports in Spain have followed up by revealing that Asensio picked up the pimple while shaving his legs.

The good news for Real Madrid is that Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are both available for their Group H opener. (We're sure CR7's legs are in pristine condition.)

