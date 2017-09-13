No way, Jose: Mexican side Zacatapec score PlayStation-style goal inside 27 seconds

Second-tier Zacatapec shocked Mexican giants Tigres in the Copa MX on Tuesday night, triumphing 3-1 away from home and advancing to the knockout stage.

They got off to a flying start against one of Mexico's most prestigious clubs thanks to some wonderful one-touch passing which led to Luis Marquez smashing in the visitors' opener.

Tigres hadn't even touched the ball before Zacatapec started off the flowing move which began on the other side of the pitch. And after a series of intricate, quick passes, Zacatapec put themselves in front to silence the home support at the Estadio Universitario.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said after his side's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Tuesday that he was unhappy with his team's start, telling BT Sport: "We were playing fantasy football, PlayStation football. I don't like it - flicks and tricks."

But even Jose would have been pleased with this one...

