Redknapp thinking outside the box in transfer quest, as O'Neill curries favour at Sunderland
Is it news? Is it plain? No, it's the return of Back of the Net...
Spurs target found to be carefully arranged pile of shoeboxes
Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has admitted his disappointment after a scouting mission to watch Marseille striker Loic Remy revealed the gifted marksman to be a sturdy pile of discarded footwear containers.
The day after a 1-1 draw with Wolves ended SpursÃ¢ÂÂ 24-hour bid to win the Premier League, Redknapp jetted off to watch Remy net twice in MarseilleÃ¢ÂÂs win over Lille.
However, while the French Press continue to laud the 24-goal hitman, Redknapp wasnÃ¢ÂÂt satisfied with what he saw.
Ã¢ÂÂFrom a distance he looked the part and heÃ¢ÂÂs taken his two goals well in fairness,Ã¢ÂÂ Redknapp told Back of the Net while completing the sale of a job lot of Region-3 DVDs on Brick Lane.
Ã¢ÂÂBut late on in the game itÃ¢ÂÂs become clear that heÃ¢ÂÂs actually a collection of cardboard boxes with a shirt pulled over them and that, for me, is a concern.
Ã¢ÂÂLoicÃ¢ÂÂs had fantastic success in Ligue 1, but the Premier League is another matter. Against your Boltons and Blackburns maybe we could bounce a few off Remy, but his movement is going to let him down against the likes of your Manchester Citys, in fairness.
Ã¢ÂÂAt least this shows why it was necessary for me to fly across Europe rather than trust the word of a network of highly-paid scouts, countless videos and newspaper articles.Ã¢ÂÂ
Redknapp was also disappointed in the summer when he was forced to back out of a deal for Brazilian marksman Luis Fabiano at the 11th hour after scouts discovered he was in fact a thriving coffee shop.
The worst victims of lax scouting in recent times were Bristol Rovers, who signed Latvian international Vitalijs Astafjevs in 2000 only to later discover that he was a plural, forcing comedian turned manager Ian Holloway to field 10 men for most of the campaign.
OÃ¢ÂÂNeill creates Ã¢ÂÂstunningÃ¢ÂÂ rogan josh from contents of BruceÃ¢ÂÂs pantry
New Sunderland boss Martin OÃ¢ÂÂNeill continues to impress at the Stadium of Light after producing a delectable curry from a cupboard of ingredients Steve Bruce had written off.
The arrival of OÃ¢ÂÂNeill has seen a marked upturn in the Black CatsÃ¢ÂÂ fortunes with players, fans and staff alike praising his immediate impact and heavily insinuating their relief at BruceÃ¢ÂÂs exit.
Ã¢ÂÂWith all due respect to Brucey [Steve Bruce], MartinÃ¢ÂÂs brought a real buzz to the place,Ã¢ÂÂ defender Matthew Kilgallon enthused.
Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs just nice to come in to training and not feel a disorientating cocktail of revulsion and sympathy.Ã¢ÂÂ
Within an hour of his appointment, OÃ¢ÂÂNeill had already sorted out set piece marking, instigated a new fitness regime and completed a sudoku puzzle that Bruce had been battling with since this time last season.
And upon SunderlandÃ¢ÂÂs triumphant return to the North East following the recent FA Cup third round win at Peterborough, OÃ¢ÂÂNeill pulled off an equally impressive culinary tour de force at the Stadium of Light.
Flinging open a draw marked Ã¢ÂÂSteve BruceÃ¢ÂÂs stuffÃ¢ÂÂ, OÃ¢ÂÂNeill rustled up a rogan josh that wowed his squad.
Ã¢ÂÂThe gafferÃ¢ÂÂs just gone through the box and pulled out two quartered onions, some sunflower oil, four garlic cloves, a thumb-sized piece of root ginger, Madras curry paste, paprika, a cinnamon stick, six green cardamom, four cloves, two bay leaves, a tube of tomato puree, a lean leg of lamb and a tub of Greek yoghurt and before you know it heÃ¢ÂÂs made a stunning curry for us all,Ã¢ÂÂ Kilgallon explained.
Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs taken us all by surprise because the old gaffer [Steve Bruce] had told us he couldnÃ¢ÂÂt make anything without buying in some new ingredients.Ã¢ÂÂ
