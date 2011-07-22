Revealed: More screenshots from FourFourTwo's new Stats Zone app

On Wednesday, FourFourTwo revealed our brand new stats app, powered by data from Opta.

And now we can reveal some more tantalising screenshots from FourFourTwoÃ¢ÂÂs Stats Zone.

Not only will it allow you to see when, how and from where the goals flew in, it will also help you track passages of play for a team or an individual - settling those heated pub debates and putting football myths to bed has never been easier.

Cast an eye over last seasonÃ¢ÂÂs title decider between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford, which United won with just four shots on target while Chelsea peppered Edwin van der SarÃ¢ÂÂs goal with little reward.

Want to know exactly what it is the Premier League's biggest creative talents do over 90 minutes? Let Stats Zone show you how many passes he made, where he played them, how often he beat his marker and whether the opposition resorted to dirty tricks to stop him.



You can also focus your analysis on a specific periods of the match. For example, see how, with a 2-0 lead, Manchester United sprayed the ball around the middle third of the pitch, seeking to keep their rivals at arm's length.



In the same game, Michael Carrick debunked the popular view that he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt pass the ball forward. He can and does, albeit with mixed results.



Of course, all of this is a work in progress, so let us know what you think below...

