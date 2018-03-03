Saturday Premier League wrap: the things you might have missed

Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

MATCH FACT Sadio Mane's goal was the 200th that Liverpool have scored in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League table with a routine 2-0 defeat of Newcastle. Mohamed Salah scored his 24th top-flight goal of a magnificent debut season five minutes before half-time, the Egyptian applying the finish following some fine work from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sadio Mane doubled the Reds' advantage soon after the restart, rounding off a brilliant passing move to put the game out of Newcastle's reach. This was an unhappy return to Anfield for Rafael Benitez, whose side end the day just two points above the drop zone.

Goals: Salah 40', Mane 55'

Burnley 2-1 Everton

MATCH FACT Burnley won a Premier League game after going behind under Sean Dyche for the first time (61 games)

Burnley ended an 11-match winless run with victory over Everton in the early kick-off at Turf Moor. Cenk Tosun scored his first Premier League goal to edge the visitors in front, the Turkish striker nodding home after Seamus Coleman flicked on Theo Walcott's cross.

The Toffees held on until half-time but were pegged back in the 56th minute, when Ashley Barnes raced clear of Michael Keane and finished coolly past Jordan Pickford. Substitute Chris Wood then rose highest to head a Burnley corner into the back of the net and move Sean Dyche's side onto 40 points.

Goals: Barnes 56', Wood 80' -- Tosun 20'

Leicester 1-1 Bournemouth

MATCH FACT Bournemouth have scored in 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League

Riyad Mahrez struck late in second-half stoppage time to earn Leicester a point against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium.

Josh King's first-half penalty looked to have secured Eddie Howe's side a first win in three games, the Norwegian stroking the ball down the middle after he was felled by Marc Albrighton. The Foxes came on strong after the break, though, and eventually had their reward when Mahrez curled a free-kick into the bottom of the net at the death.

Goals: Mahrez 90+7' -- King pen 35'

Southampton 0-0 Stoke

MATCH FACT Southampton have drawn 13 Premier League games this season - at least two more than any other team

Relegation rivals Southampton and Stoke played out a scrappy scoreless stalemate at St Mary's. The Potters had the better of the first half, recording three shots on target to Saints' zero, but it was Stoke who failed to trouble the opposition goalkeeper after the interval.

Southampton had more chances in the second period, Sofiane Boufal, Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand all trying their luck from inside the box, but Mauricio Pellegrino's men were unable to make the breakthrough.

Swansea 4-1 West Ham

MATCH FACT After 14 games without a goal or an assist in the Premier League, Ki has had a hand in three goals in his last four PL apps

Swansea climbed out of the relegation zone with a convincing win against West Ham at the Liberty Stadium. Ki Sung-yueng broke the deadlock after just eight minutes, before Mike van der Hoorn added his name to the scoresheet shortly after the half-hour mark.

There were 10 minutes of added time in the first half after West Ham defender Winston Reid was stretchered off with a serious injury. Swansea picked up where they left off after the break, Andy King and Jordan Ayew increasing their advantage, with Michail Antonio's late effort for the Hammers nothing more than a consolation.

Goals: Ki 8', Van der Hoorn 32', King 48', J. Ayew pen 63' -- Antonio 79'

Tottenham 2-0 Huddersfield

MATCH FACT Son Heung-min has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 11 Premier League appearances at Wembley (nine goals, four assists)

Son Heung-min netted twice for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's men eased to victory over Huddersfield. The South Korea international was left out for the 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last weekend, but he returned to the starting XI with a bang at Wembley.

Racing onto a through ball from Dele Alli, Son rounded Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lossl for the first, before heading home his second after a brilliant pass from Harry Kane. Spurs moved five points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea in the race for the Champions League spots, while Huddersfield dropped to 15th.

Goals: Son 27', 54'

Watford 1-0 West Brom

MATCH FACT Troy Deeney scored on his 300th league appearance for Watford – he also scored on his 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th for the club

Alan Pardew remains under heavy pressure after his West Brom side were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road. In what was billed as a must-win game for the bottom-of-the-table Baggies, Hornets captain Troy Deeney struck the winning goal in the 77th minute.

West Brom had their chances before Deeney's neat finish in the closing stages, but profligacy in front of goal proved costly. Pardew's men are now eight points adrift of safety and will need a miracle to avoid relegation to the Championship.

Goals: Deeney 77'