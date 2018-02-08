School kids play football with Man United’s Marcus Rashford as part of EA Sports programme

Two school children got to undergo the full motion capture video game experience – and try out some moves with Marcus Rashford – as part of the EA Sports-backed Premier League Primary Stars programme.

The aim is to add some pizzazz to PE lessons through the use of in-game motion capture technology, used in games such as FIFA and Madden NFL. Premier League Primary Stars provides free, flexible teaching resources for schools in England and Wales with the goal of inspiring children to learn and be active. Essentially, it’s using the popularity of FIFA to get kids to engage with PE – which we can all get behind as a fine idea.

Although we definitely envy these young tykes who got to don the full mo-cap outfits and practise some skills with Marcus Rashford (see video below).

It beats FourFourTwo’s school PE experience of doing laps around the football pitch in the school’s own spare kit because we’d left our gear at home, anyway. Enjoy it, youngsters.

https://vimeo.com/254817439/10972ded98

For more information on the programme, head to PLPrimaryStars.com

