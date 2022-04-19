Senegal World Cup 2022 squad: Aliou Cisse names his latest squad

The Senegal World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be announced in October or November, after the reigning African champions booked their place at the tournament with a victory over Egypt in the qualification play-offs in March.

Senegal will be among the dark horses at the Qatar World Cup 2022. They have a strong squad to call upon and are a well-drilled outfit under Aliou Cisse, who has been in charge of his country since 2015.

Senegal World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Bingourou Kamara (Charleroi)

GK: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

GK: Alioune Badara Faty (Casa Sports)

DF: Saliou Ciss (Nancy)

DF: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

DF: Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos)

DF: Fode Ballo-Toure (Milan)

DF: Abdoulaye Seck (Antwerp)

DF: Bouna Sarr (Bayern Munich)

DF: Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis)

DF: Abdou Diallo (PSG)

MF: Idrissa Gueye (PSG)

MF: Papy Mendy (Leicester)

MF: Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace)

MF: Pape Gueye (Marseille)

MF: Pape Matar Sarr (Metz)

MF: Mamadou Loum (Alaves)

MF: Moustapha Name (Paris)

FW: Keita Balde (Cagliari)

FW: Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

FW: Boulaye Dia (Villarreal)

FW: Habib Diallo (Strasbourg)

FW: Bamba Dieng (Marseille)

FW: Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

FW: Mame Thiam (Kayserispor)

FW: Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor)

How many players are Senegal allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Aliou Cisse was permitted 28 players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (which took place in 2022), due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament.

For the World Cup in Qatar - unless otherwise stated - it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23. However, FIFA is said to be open to the idea of increasing the squad sizes to 26 players, but no final decision has yet been made. We should find out more in the coming months.

When will the final Senegal 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December rather than June and July, due to the extreme heat in Qatar in the middle of the year.

Usually the World Cup takes place a few weeks after the end of the European season. This time, it is being staged smack bang in the middle of it. Senegal, and all other competing nations, must name their squads by October 20. That is exactly days before the opening game, which will feature Senegal and the Netherlands.

Who will make the final Senegal 2022 World Cup squad?

Sadio Mane is Senegal's talisman and he will be the first name down on Aliou Cisse's squad list for the 2022 World Cup. Provided they are fit, Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will also be on the plane to the Middle East.

Idrissa Gueye has not started for PSG as often as he would have liked this season, but Senegal's vice-captain is an important player for his country. Further experience will be provided by Cheikhou Kouyate, the Crystal Palace midfielder who has won 81 caps at senior level.

Ismaila Sarr has racked up more than half that amount at the age of 24. The Watford forward may well be keen on a transfer this summer if the Hornets are relegated from the Premier League, with Sarr determined to play at the highest level possible in preparation for Qatar.

