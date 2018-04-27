The Southern Premier League table is bonkers going into the final game

Phoenix club Hereford have already claimed the title with an impressive total of 110 points over 45 league games, while King’s Lynn have picked a respectable 97 in second place.

The Norfolk side have guaranteed themselves a play-off spot. But with Slough Town (97 points), Kettering Town (94 points) and Weymouth (94 points) all within touching distance, they could finish as low as fifth after the final round of fixtures this weekend.

The play-off format is slightly different to the Football league. As the semi-final is only one game, the second- and third-placed teams get home advantage.

At the other end of the table, it could be possible to stay in the division with a measly 17 points.

Gosport Borough and Dunstable Town have only picked up four wins and five draws all season, succumbing to 36 defeats.

With only one team due to get relegated because of a planned format change next season, it will go down to the final game to decide who survives.

Each side has a goal difference into minus three figures; the Boro’ on -105 and Dunstable on -107. Gosport have conceded 3.15 goals per game on average this term, while their rivals aren’t far behind on 2.97 goals.

Dunstable actually had the opportunity to end the relegation face-off against Gosport on Thursday night – but duly lost 2-0, thus making for a thrilling final day showdown.

On Saturday, Gosport travel to mid-table St Neots Town, who drew with Dunstable earlier in the season. The Blues visit Frome Town, who surprisingly lost 7-0 to Dunstable’s relegation rivals. Fiiiiiiiiiight!

Words: Reece Charlton

