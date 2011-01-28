The straw-chewing, Málaga-baiting weekend predictions

SATURDAY

Mallorca (9th) v Sporting (15th)

Poor Sporting full-back JosÃÂ© Angel is currently caught in a bit of a tug-of-love - but not in the Ever Banega sense - and being pulled between Malaga, his boyhood side where he was raised from a wee nipper, and Fiorentina, who have reportedly made a Ã¢ÂÂ¬4m for the 21-year-old Ã¢ÂÂ a whole million more than MÃÂ¡laga. However, as it stands JosÃÂ© Angel is a still a Sporting player, albeit a particularly grumpy one who is Ã¢ÂÂfed upÃ¢ÂÂ of being yanked around.

LLL Prediction - Home win

MÃÂ¡laga (19th) v Zaragoza (16th)

Some six days after MÃÂ¡lagaÃ¢ÂÂs clash with Valencia, which saw two players and Manuel Pellegrini sent off, fans of the southern side are still hopping mad Ã¢ÂÂ and waving-fists and shouting-at-LLL-for-10-minutes mad, when the blog made a joke to one particularly sensitive supporter about the ref being a good one in last SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs encounter.

Ã¢ÂÂDisgrace!Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂWe were robbed!Ã¢ÂÂ went the cries. For a very long time. However, another MÃÂ¡laga fan and minor shareholder has gone one step further by reporting referee Rubinos PÃÂ©rez to the authorities in the hope they will charge the official with an infraction of a law which probably doesnÃ¢ÂÂt exist.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Levante (20th) v Getafe (10th)

An awful run of form for Getafe which sees the side without a league win in four Ã¢ÂÂ and some real hammerings along the way Ã¢ÂÂ would normally produce a self-preserving rant from the club president if it were any other side. Well, AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid, anyway.

But certainly not in the lovely warm surroundings of Getafe, where bigwig Angel Torres has spread the love despite witnessing two hopeless home defeats in a row. Ã¢ÂÂI have confidence in the dressing room and the players that weÃ¢ÂÂre going to finish eighth. It wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt be a disaster not to play in Europe as we are not obliged to. We are Getafe, the objective is to stay upÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ a slogan that, to LLLÃ¢ÂÂs mind, sounds perfect for the club crest.

ItÃ¢ÂÂs certainly an improvement on the club anthem played before and after games, anyway, which cries Ã¢ÂÂLucha Getafe!Ã¢ÂÂ - Ã¢ÂÂFight Getafe!Ã¢ÂÂ - but over a crackly PA sounds rather like Ã¢ÂÂPuta Geta!Ã¢ÂÂ, which means something very different indeed.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win

Real Sociedad (11th) v AlmerÃÂ­a (18th)

Wisest words of the week come from AlmerÃÂ­a coach JosÃÂ© Luis Oltra, who now faces the task of having to either knock six goals past Barcelona - or take them to penalties - whilst stopping PepÃ¢ÂÂs Dream Boys from scoring in WednesdayÃ¢ÂÂs Copa del Rey final second leg clash.

Ã¢ÂÂOur challenge now is to change the image of AlmerÃÂ­a and to try to win the return leg rather than mount a comeback which feels impossible.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction - Home win

HÃÂ©rcules (12th) v Barcelona (1st)

Reasons to really dislike HÃÂ©rcules, part 67. This one relates to another outburst from the buffoon of a club president, ValentÃÂ­n Botella, who has now decided that Royston Drenthe has been a waste of space presence at the club in the first half of the season Ã¢ÂÂ an opinion that seems to have developed ever since the Dutchman got a bit uppity about not being paid for his footballing services.

Despite two goals and three assists in DrentheÃ¢ÂÂs 11 appearances, the on-loan Real Madrid winger apparently has Ã¢ÂÂto change and do his part, if not it will be tough,Ã¢ÂÂ threatened Botella. Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm a bit upset, the number of games heÃ¢ÂÂs played with HÃÂ©rcules have been minimal for what he costs and the performances heÃ¢ÂÂs been giving.Ã¢ÂÂ

Considering Drenthe has barely cost anything at all Ã¢ÂÂ along with the rest of his playing staff Ã¢ÂÂ LLL would suggest that the HÃÂ©rcules president is getting a bit of a bargain.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Deportivo (13th) v Sevilla (8th)

Last weekend's 1-0 loss to Zaragoza sent Deportivo manager Miguel Angel Lotina a little doolally Ã¢ÂÂ an unfortunate event which saw him raging against his own players. Ã¢ÂÂThey went out onto the pitch to see what would happen, and if they won then great,Ã¢ÂÂ complained Lotina. Ã¢ÂÂThey impression they gave me was that they werenÃ¢ÂÂt conscious of the importance of the game.Ã¢ÂÂ

During the week, the offending players have dribbled out their responses and they are not happy bunnies at all. Ã¢ÂÂThese are declarations against the whole team,Ã¢ÂÂ noticed the ever-observant Riki, Ã¢ÂÂthey didnÃ¢ÂÂt go down to well. IÃ¢ÂÂm 100% with my teammates.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂI donÃ¢ÂÂt regret anything,Ã¢ÂÂ warned the Don of Deportivo. Ã¢ÂÂWhen I send a message I hope for a reaction.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win

SUNDAY

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (7th) v Athletic Bilbao (6th)

Whilst AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo was off in Miami to celebrate Ã¢ÂÂEnrique Cerezo DayÃ¢ÂÂ in the city, the other side of the two-headed monster in charge of the Rojiblancos , Miguel Angel Gil, came out of relative hiding (for him) to announce that he had received huge offers for the clubÃ¢ÂÂs star players but had refused them all.

The son of JesÃÂºs Gil and the clubÃ¢ÂÂs part Ã¢ÂÂownerÃ¢ÂÂ (thatÃ¢ÂÂs a long story) claimed that Real Madrid had made a Ã¢ÂÂ¬45m offer for Kun Aguero Ã¢ÂÂ news, it seems, to Cerezo Ã¢ÂÂ and that Chelsea were offering Ã¢ÂÂ¬60m for the Argentinian forward and defender Diego GodÃÂ­n.

But those werenÃ¢ÂÂt the only statements that no-one in Spain actually believed. The real zinger came when the sideÃ¢ÂÂs Director General soothed that Ã¢ÂÂQuique will be the coach of AtlÃÂ©tico until 30th June.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂIf I had been here, none of this would have happened,Ã¢ÂÂ sighed Cerezo on returning from his jolly in Florida to find a bit of tizz at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Osasuna (17th) v Real Madrid (2nd)

Some two days later, the debate over SevillaÃ¢ÂÂs goal/non-goal is still raging, with radio and TV stations gathering together hacks to shout Ã¢ÂÂYes it was!" "No it wasnÃ¢ÂÂt!Ã¢ÂÂ for an hour or so without any ground being given. The Valencia footballers were even pictured at ThursdayÃ¢ÂÂs training gathered around a goal-line recreating the polemical incident.

The whole affair could become the focus for a scientific study to discover how one simple image can alter the perceptions of those viewing it depending on existing prejudice and whether or not they are a Barcelona, Sevilla or Real Madrid fan.

The other news from Mordor is the arrival of JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs lusted-after No.9 in the form of Emmanuel Adebayor Ã¢ÂÂ and the departure of Mahamadou Diarra, who is hopping off to Monaco.

LLL Prediction - Away win

Espanyol (5th) v Villarreal (3rd)

All season, LLL has been underestimating EspanyolÃ¢ÂÂs ability to maintain a remarkable run which sees them in a very solid fifth place. Therefore, it's not going to make the same mistake for a seventh time by dooming them unnecessarily after the sales, this week, of defensive stalwarts Didac Vila to Milan and VÃÂ­ctor Ruiz to Napoli.

But that canÃ¢ÂÂt be good.

LLL Prediction - Away win

MONDAY

Racing Santander (14th) v Valencia (4th)

The sale of Racing Santander from the local council and a bunch of straw-chewing diary farmers to apparently loaded businessman Ahsan Ali Syed Ã¢ÂÂ a gentleman who reportedly owes a fair amount of money in the UK in council tax Ã¢ÂÂ was supposed to have been finalised on Monday. But it wasnhÃ¢ÂÂt.

Ali Syed was supposed to have travelled to Spain to seal the deal but hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been able due to unknown problems reports AS. However, Saturday has now been named as the day when Racing will be taking an almighty leap into the unknown.

LLL Prediction - Away win

