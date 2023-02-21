Subscribe to FourFourTwo magazine

If you're passionate about football, and love reading carefully curated content about the beautiful game, then you've come to the right place.

ORDER NOW Get a subscription to FourFourTwo magazine (opens in new tab)

You won't regret subscribing to FourFourTwo magazine, as you'll not only receive all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes, trips down Memory Lane and painstakingly crafted content our readers love about the magazine, but you’ll also receive special subs editions of the mag.

(Image credit: Future)

The beautiful covers aren't available in the shops and they look even better than Jamie Redknapp did in the mid-nineties. Okay maybe not that good, but they're easy on the eye.

Recent editions of the mag have included our ranking of the 100 best Premier League stars right now and interviews with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Arsene Wenger and Dennis Bergkamp. We’ve counted down the 100 greatest managers of all time, revisited King Eric Cantona's spell in English top-flight and celebrated Brazil on the 50th anniversary of the nation's glorious yet ultimately doomed 1970 World Cup side.

If this sounds like a bit of you, then grab a sub now. You won't even have to get off your backside to buy the mags - the postman will literally bring them to you.

So, what are you waiting for? Order a FourFourTwo subscription. (opens in new tab)