Team GB: meet 'Union' Jack Rodwell
Not being the miserable types who snipe and sneer without reason, we at FourFourTwo are bang up for the Olympics. Not least because it represents a chance for immediate salvation after inevitable disappointment at the Euros. Dammit!
Now, we're not going to pretend we'll be drooling over the dressage or captivated by the canoeing, but c'mon Ã¢ÂÂ there's a football tournament which will feature teams like Spain, Brazil Ã¢ÂÂ and, like it or not, Team GB. Whatever the political whathaveyous, there'll be a GB team flying the flag Ã¢ÂÂ and here's the kit they'll be wearing, as designed by Stella McCartney and modelled by 'Union' Jack Rodwell.
Roll on July...
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.