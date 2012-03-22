Team GB: meet 'Union' Jack Rodwell

Not being the miserable types who snipe and sneer without reason, we at FourFourTwo are bang up for the Olympics. Not least because it represents a chance for immediate salvation after inevitable disappointment at the Euros. Dammit!

Now, we're not going to pretend we'll be drooling over the dressage or captivated by the canoeing, but c'mon Ã¢ÂÂ there's a football tournament which will feature teams like Spain, Brazil Ã¢ÂÂ and, like it or not, Team GB. Whatever the political whathaveyous, there'll be a GB team flying the flag Ã¢ÂÂ and here's the kit they'll be wearing, as designed by Stella McCartney and modelled by 'Union' Jack Rodwell.

Roll on July...