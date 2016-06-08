Team Talk: Who should be in England's starting XI?

The role of England manager: it's not as easy as it looks.

FourFourTwo's editorial team debate the key selection issues ahead of the Three Lions' opener against Russia on Saturday, with the fate of Wayne Rooney, Jamie Vardy, Dele Alli and Jack Wilshere considered.

There's also talk of how Wales might set up against England when the sides go head-to-head on 16 June, as well as predictions about how well the two British teams will do in Group B.

You can get involved by letting us know your thoughts in the comments box below, or on Twitter or Facebook.

FourFourTwo's guide to Euro 2016: who'll shine, and who to watch out for