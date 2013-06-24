Ten players Europe's biggest clubs will be watching at the Under-20 World Cup

In August 2011, Oscar grabbed the headlines by netting a hat-trick to help his Brazil side win a fifth FIFA Under 20 World Cup final. Less than two years later, heÃ¢ÂÂs an established senior international and regular Premier League starter for Chelsea after a ÃÂ£19 million move from Internacional last summer.

In 2005 it was Lionel Messi, in 1999 it was Xavi, in 1991 it was Luis Figo and in 1979 it was Diego Maradona. All these great players began their climb to the very top with eye-catching performances in this competition. Could this year's tournament see the start of a similar story?

One name to feature in nearly every preview of this summer's event in Turkey has been that of Juan Fernando Quintero. The Colombian was awarded Player of the Tournament at this yearÃ¢ÂÂs South American Youth Championship, providing five goals and four assists as his nation were crowned continental champions.

In ColombiaÃ¢ÂÂs opening draw against Australia on Saturday, Quintero was sublime with every touch of the ball. The creative attacking midfielderÃ¢ÂÂs price-tag seems to rise every time his blessed left foot makes any form of movement, and scouts from EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs biggest clubs will have him firmly in their sights over the coming weeks.



Quintero during his loan spell with Serie A side Pescara in 2012



Another South American starlet who could shape his nationÃ¢ÂÂs fortunes in this tournament is Nicolas Castillo. The 20-year-old Chilean forward guided his side to four out of four wins in the first phase of their South American Youth Championship campaign earlier in 2013 - a highlight being a crucial winner against Argentina in their opening match.

Although his team-mates failed to perform quite so consistently as the tournament grew older, Castillo never failed to prosper Ã¢ÂÂ exemplified by his perfectly-placed free-kick in their 3-1 loss to Paraguay in the final group phase. Despite the inevitably huge interest surrounding the 5ft10 striker, Castillo insists he wants to achieve more with his hometown club Universidad Catolica before crossing the atlantic, yet that won't stop EuropeÃ¢ÂÂs footballing powerhouses from monitoring his progress.

Leading AfricaÃ¢ÂÂs chances in this competition are Egypt and their 19-year-old whizzkid Saleh Gomaa. The Pharaohs cruised to victory in the African Youth Championship in March, with Gomaa crowned Player of the Tournament, contributing two goals to his teamÃ¢ÂÂs cause including a vital penalty in the final against Ghana.

Gomaa, widely known for his agility and vision, has been linked to Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund and will look to leave current club ENPPI over the summer. The central midfielder made his senior international debut at 18 and played a big role in EgyptÃ¢ÂÂs journey to the Olympic quarter-finals last year in London. HeÃ¢ÂÂs a huge name in his home country but an unknown quantity outside it Ã¢ÂÂ this is the time for him to shine.



Egypt's Gomaa impressed during the Olympics last summer



French defensive midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has been almost ever-present in his first season at La Liga outfit Sevilla, where he has provided reliability, maturity and strength at just 20-years-old. His presence makes France one of the favourites to take the crown in Turkey.

Kondogbia also brings great versatility, having previously played left-back and centre back, although he is well known for his lack of offensive play, despite scoring in France's victory over Ghana on Friday. He has an explosive aerial leap and a willingness to win any and every ball. The French will know they can rely on him to bring solidarity to their side, particularly in the final phases of this competition.

As is the case in every age group, Spain have quality throughout the side. Jese Rodriguez is just one of a host of young Spaniards who will be a pleasure to watch in Turkey. Two goals in SpainÃ¢ÂÂs opening fixture against USA on Friday will not be all you see of the 20-year-old Real Madrid winger, who has just signed a contract extension and been promoted to the first-team at the Bernabeu. He was top goalscorer at the European under 19 Championship last year as Spain sailed to victory in Estonia. He and BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs Gerard Deulofeu have mustered up a formidable attacking partnership in their countryÃ¢ÂÂs colours, which we are certain to see on a senior level in years to come.

Bruma - full name Armindo TuÃÂ© Na Bangna - is already beginning to make a name for himself in the first-team at Sporting Lisbon, and could prove the difference for Portugal in this tournament. Two goals in his side's opening 3-2 victory over Nigeria set the standard for the 18-year-old. Given the Africans are perhaps Portugal's toughest group stage opponent, Bruma and his attacking team-mates will be aiming to show exactly what they can do when they face South Korea and Cuba in their upcoming matches.



Bruma has already made a splash in Sporting's first team



One of the leading figures in ParaguayÃ¢ÂÂs exciting performance at the South American Youth Championship, where they finished runners-up, was Matias Perez - both he and his team will be seeking a repeat performance in Turkey. Perez was not only a rock at the back, but also surprisingly contributed three goals to his sideÃ¢ÂÂs cause. Rumours suggest it is mainly Italian clubs who are interested in the 19-year-old, but a convincing campaign in Turkey could open a world of possibilities for the Nacional centre back.

Twenty year-old winger Jesus Corona is a typical example of a fast and skilful wide-man with the ability to create chances out of nothing. He burst on to the scene with club side Monterrey at last yearÃ¢ÂÂs Club World Championship, when he scored twice in four appearances and was awarded man-of-the-match against Chelsea in the semi-finals. He went on to be a key figure in MexicoÃ¢ÂÂs CONCACAF under 20 Championship campaign, scoring three goals in four matches as his side were crowned champions. As of July 1, Corona will be a free agent, so expect a lot of scouts keeping an eye on him this month.

Igor Sergeev could make a massive difference to a relatively small nation in this tournament. The Uzbekistan striker led his teamÃ¢ÂÂs surge to the semi-finals of the AFC Under 19 Championship, where they finished runners-up. He topped the tournament scoring charts with seven goals during that campaign to add another personal honour to his vast collection, which includes an Uzbek League winners medal and an Uzbek Cup.

Despite beating New Zealand 3-0 in their opening fixture, with Sergeev scoring the second, his side will know they'll have to dig deep to get past Croatia and Uruguay and qualify for the next phase of the tournament. But determination is something Sergeev isn't short of, as demonstrated when he declared that his Uzbekistan teammates Ã¢ÂÂmust play betterÃ¢ÂÂ after a 4-0 win last November.

The only member of Peter TaylorÃ¢ÂÂs England squad not to ply his trade in his homeland is Eric Dier of Sporting Lisbon. Despite his young age, the 19-year-old centre back's international career has been the subject of controversy. In 2010 he appeared in an Umbro England kit promotion despite having not yet made any youth appearances for England and having been approached by Portugal to represent their national side. Since the, Dier has flourished at under 19 level and has become a reputable force in the Sporting Lisbon first-team. He can be EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs key to restoring some national pride after poor performances at under 17 and under 21 level this summer.