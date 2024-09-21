The best British midfielders ever

Ranking the Home Nations' finest operators in the middle of the park

Image 1 of 33
Billy Bremner of Leeds United, 1969
Scottish midfield icon Billy Bremner(Image credit: Alamy)

It’s a good question: who are the best British midfielders ever to grace the pitch?

Well, we’ve had a good go at answering it, picking out the midfield crème de la crème from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – ranging from old-school half-backs to modern-day attacking threats.

So, like a no-nonsense tackle in the middle of the park, let’s get stuck in…

