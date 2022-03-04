The Friday Football Quiz! ABBA songs, Guardiola and Stephen Warnock's Jurgen Klopp mistake
By Mark White Contributions from Ed McCambridge published
Kill some time on your lunchbreak and take on our three rounds of football quiz questions this Friday
It's our Friday Football Quiz, testing you on everything you should have been paying attention to…
Every Friday, we give you three rounds of 30 questions to test your knowledge on the beautiful game. Round 1 is all about the last week, Round 2 is a general knowledge test and this week's Round 3 is all about sponsors.
Be sure to share your score with us @FourFourTwo on Twitter!
Round 1: The week in football
1. Who missed the only penalty of the League Cup final?
2. How much did Roman Abramovich pay for Chelsea: £1, £140m or £1.4bn?
3. Stephen Warnock mistakenly described Jurgen Klopp's football this week as being like which 2010s song?
4. Who broke the Championship goal record this week?
5. The Super League rumours began again this week: but how many days did the original plans last for before teams pulled out?
MORE QUIZZES Play more quizzes on FourFourTwo
6. Who scored the winning Middlesbrough goal against Tottenham Hotspur this week in the FA Cup?
7. What did Pep Guardiola this week claim modern footballers are too interested in: statistics, Love Island or cooking?
8. Which manager made the draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this week?
9. Jesse Marsche took charge of Leeds United this week: who was the last team he managed?
10. AC Milan faced Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final this week. But the San Siro is officially named after which footballer who appeared for both sides?
Round 2: General knowledge
1. Which former footballer's autobiography is titled I Think, Therefore I Play?
2. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Samuel Eto'o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have all played under which two legendary managers?
3. What was odd about the goal that was denied for Sheffield United against Aston Villa in 2020, during the first Premier League match played during lockdown?
4. In which city would you find the club Schalke located?
5. Who were the first nation to retain a World Cup title?
6. Which animal did Nigel Pearson once infamously compare a reporter to during his stint as Leicester City manager?
7. What was the first international tournament squad that Harry Maguire was called up to for England?
8. Which ABBA song have Tottenham Hotspur fans reappropriated for their "Ginger from Sweden" Dejan Kulusevski?
9. The Derby della Lanterna (Derby of the Lighthouse) is Italy's oldest rivalry. Which two clubs play in the fixture?
10. Which footballer did Gary Lineker once claim could eat an apple through a tennis racket?
Round 3: Tell us the player from their squad number history at a club
1. Manchester United: 39, 19, 10
2. Arsenal: 35, 4, 25
3. Liverpool: 28, 17, 8
4. Tottenham Hotspur: 16, 11, 3, 9
5. Chelsea: 32, 31, 27, 4
6. Real Madrid: 28, 20, 11
7. Barcelona: 30, 19, 10
8. Newcastle United: 43, 4
9. Leicester City: 39, 32, 19, 15, 7
10. Bayern Munich: 11, 3, 69
Get the answers
Boost your game with the best football kit deals on Amazon right now!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
- 1
- 2
Current page: Answers on the next page…Next Page The answers
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
- Ed McCambridge Staff Writer
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.