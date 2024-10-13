The oldest professional football clubs in England

Aston Villa were one of the 12 clubs who took part in the inaugural Football League season of 1888/89

English football’s history goes back more than 150 years, and some of its current professional clubs have been around for just as long.

Here, we run through the oldest of the bunch – including most of the Football League’s original 12-team line-up.

Between them, they’ve won nearly 50 top-flight titles – and a few of them have even gone on to be crowned champions of Europe.