The Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit is out in the most quintessentially Swiss design ever

The Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit is bound to turn heads at the tournament in Germany.

Puma's Euro 2024 kits have all looked to celebrate a nation's heritage, and while their claims for Switzerland's away might seem farfetched, the brand has done an awesome job for what they'll be donning.

Focussing on the Swiss Alps is always an easy, and smart, move when it comes to marketing a kit, and while Puma have done exactly that, it seems its managed to capture that aspect perfectly.

The Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit is the perfect difference from what the home shirt offers

With a white background, it would've been easy to say the Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit is boring. It's not, however, with two shades of blue creating a fresh design, while the subtle swirling pattern is attractive, too.

But don't just take our word for it: "The white away kit draws inspiration from the iconic Jungfraujoch railway station in the Swiss Alps, capturing the harmonious fusion of natural beauty and engineering excellence that defines Switzerland," Puma says.

You can just smell the clean Alpine mountains through this shirt. OK, maybe we're getting a little carried away, but it's a clean design that has a lot going right for it.

Puma's new Switzerland away kit for Euro 2024 (Image credit: Puma)

It feels apt, therefore, that all of Puma's kits for Euro 2024 are made from recycled materials. With this design focussing on the mountainous region of the country, there doesn't feel a better relationship at all.

Switzerland Euro 2024 away kit Puma has created a masterpiece for the Swiss Our expert review: Specifications Colour: White/Icy blue Sizes: XS-XXXL Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Fresh accents throughout + Clean design

More Puma kit drops

Puma has dropped their brand new home and away kits ahead of Euro 2024.

Austria have arguably the best duo of the Puma bunch, with both the home and away kits looking brilliant. Czech Republic also have a bold new design for their home kit, but the away might seem a little bland and uninspiring.

Serbia, meanwhile, have an intimidating home kit and their away kit is a subtle masterpiece.