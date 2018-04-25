Thibaut Courtois is suing former Belgium manager Marc Wilmots

Marc Wilmots has not had a great couple of years.

He was sacked by Belgium after their quarter-final exit to Wales in Euro 2016, and then dismissed by the Ivory Coast after their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Now it's getting worse: Thibaut Courtois and his father have announced their intention to sue Wilmots, following his accusation that Courtois Snr. leaked Belgium team news two years ago.

That's according to the Chelsea goalkeeper's recent Instagram post, which read: "Mr Wilmots - not for the first time - reiterates publicly and intentionally accusations against my honour and my reputation.

"As well as my father, we decided together to file a complaint accompanied by criminal indemnification proceedings for libel and defamation."

Heavy stuff, and probably not what Wilmots needs as he tries to rebuild his shattered managerial reputation.

