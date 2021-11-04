Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse Arnhem live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Vitesse Arnhem live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 4 November, 8pm GMT

Tottenham will begin life under Antonio Conte when they face Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday.

Nuno Espirito Santo was always going to be under enormous pressure after a 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday. That was Tottenham's fifth league defeat of the season so far; only Aston Villa, Watford, Newcastle and Norwich have suffered more. The performances had not been much better, and Nuno was already unpopular with a large section of the Spurs fan base. Daniel Levy relieved him of his duties on Monday after just four months at the helm.

When Levy dismissed Jose Mourinho earlier this year, he promised the Portuguese's replacement would be someone who plays "free-flowing, attacking and entertaining" football. Nuno did not fit that description, as anyone who watched his Wolves side will have known. The fact that Tottenham pursued numerous other managers before ultimately plumping for the 47-year-old did not exactly inspire confidence in him.

Levy will hope that by acting quickly and decisively Spurs' season can still be saved. Conte, moreover, is a major coup. The Italian is one of the best managers in the world and has won league titles with three different clubs. There is no doubt that Tottenham are a much stronger proposition with Conte in the dugout.

Spurs sit third in Group G at the midway point of the group stage. Vitesse are second and would no doubt settle for a point here, although their 1-0 win against Spurs on matchday three shows they are good enough to take all three.

Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are both missing for Tottenham, who have no fresh injury concerns. Nuno tended to rotate heavily in this tournament but we could see a stronger Spurs side take to the field on Thursday, with Harry Kane desperate to get his season off and running after a slow start.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport ESPN in the UK.

