Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream and match preview, Sunday February 26, 1.30pm GMT

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream and match preview

Looking for a Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream? We've got you covered.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Chelsea will be desperate to turn around their dismal form in a London derby with Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues are on a five-match winless run and head to north London on the back of 1-0 defeats against Borussia Dortmund and rock-bottom Southampton.

Pressure is growing on Graham Potter as his expensively-assembled squad continues to flatter to deceive.

Chelsea are 10th in the league standings, 11 points behind Spurs in the fourth and final Champions League place.

They need to turn things around quickly if they are to salvage anything from a bad season, but Tottenham will be determined to compound their misery and consolidate their top-four spot.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte is still absent as he recovers from an operation, and they will need to overcome bad recent history here, as Chelsea are unbeaten in the last eight meetings.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Conte is absent, with Cristian Stellini standing in for the Italian during his recovery.

Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma are injured for Spurs.

Chelsea’s list of absentees includes Armando Broja, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and N’Golo Kante.

Form

Tottenham: WLLWW

Chelsea: LLDDD

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Tottenham vs Chelsea.

Stadium

Tottenham vs Chelsea will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Tottenham vs Chelsea kick-off is at 1.30pm GMT on Sunday 26 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and the Sky Go app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.