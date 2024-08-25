'Twelve wins from Wembley' On the Ground for the FA Cup Preliminary Round

FourFourTwo head to Wincham Park in search of FA Cup magic as Witton Albion take on South Liverpool

Northwich Victoria v Witton Albion - A groundsman spreads sand over the linesman&#039;s path along the touchline
(Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

A left turn off Wincham’s Chapel Street and all is quiet. It is just past seven on a Tuesday evening, the rain has passed, and a double rainbow illuminates the neighbouring Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant. 

It is hardly Wembley Way in the May sunshine and, given it is mid-August, the FA Cup will not even be a passing ship in the thought waves of most football fans. The majority don’t tap in until under January’s darkness, surrounded by the narrative of how a once illustrious competition is now more muggle than wizard.  

Sam Dalling