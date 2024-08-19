FA Cup dates 2024/25: When each round will be played and when each league enters
It's the FA Cup dates 2024/25, as club football's oldest competition will build towards the Wembley final with plenty of twists and turns along the way
The FA Cup dates 2024/25 have been pencilled in. Get that tin foil cup ready.
You may not realise it, but the Cup is already well underway with plenty more games still to come before we reach the final next May. By the end of it all, some 745 sides will have entered the competition, all coming down to one side who will be crowned the 2024/25 FA Cup winners.
With plenty of potential for shocks and thrills along the way, here's the key dates for your diary and when each tier enters the competition.
FA Cup dates 2024/25: Every round of the competition and when it's played
All rounds of the FA Cup are scheduled for weekends this season, with the abolition of replays from the first round proper helping to eliminate the need for any midweek fixtures.
The extra preliminary round and preliminary rounds, featuring teams from steps 8 and 9, have already been played, and there will be four more qualifying rounds featuring non-league teams before the first round proper gets under way in the first weekend of November.
League One and League Two clubs enter at that phase, with no new entrants coming in at the second round. All 44 Premier League and Championship clubs then join the party in the third round in the second weekend of January.
FA Cup dates 2024/25 (weekends of)
- Saturday August 31 2024: First Round Qualifying - Northern Premier League Premier, Southern League Premier Central and South, and Isthmian League Premier clubs enter
- Saturday September 14 2024: Second Round Qualifying - National League North and South clubs enter
- Saturday September 28 2024: Third Round Qualifying - no new entrants
- Saturday October 12 2024: Fourth Round Qualifying - National League clubs enter
- Saturday November 2 2024: First Round Proper - League One and League Two clubs enter
- Saturday November 30 2024: Second Round Proper - no new entrants
- Saturday January 11 2025: Third Round Proper - Premier League and Championship clubs enter
- Saturday February 8 2025: Fourth Round Proper
- Saturday March 1 2025: Fifth Round Proper
- Saturday March 29 2025: Quarter-finals
- Saturday April 26 2025: Semi-finals
- Saturday May 17 2025: Final
The whole thing will culminate in a traditional Wembley final on Saturday 17 May 2025, with the two semi-finals also held at Wembley three weeks prior.
Manchester United lifted last year's trophy, overcoming Wigan Athletic, Newport County, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Coventry City on their way to the final.
Manchester City were on the losing side in a 2-1 defeat, with Jeremy Doku's late strike coming too late to overturn first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.
FA Cup first qualifying round draw
- Garforth Town or Heaton Stannington v Bury
- Crook Town v Ashington or Bishop Auckland
- Guiseley v Ashton United
- Morpeth Town v Emley
- West Didsbury & Chorlton v Silsden
- Warrington Rylands v Thackley
- Campion v Blyth Spartans
- Bamber Bridge v Newton Aycliffe
- Lancaster City v Barnoldswick Town or Northwich Victoria
- Tadcaster Albion v Macclesfield
- 1874 Northwich v Stocksbridge Park Steels
- Workington v Hebburn Town
- FC United of Manchester v Hyde United
- Mossley or Eccleshill United v Whitby Town
- South Liverpool or Witton Albion v City of Liverpool
- Newcastle Benfield v Prescot Cables
- Newcastle Blue Star or North Ferriby v Hallam
- Whitchurch Alport v Runcorn Linnets or Wythenshawe Town
- Birtley Town v Whickham or Dunston
- Stockton Town v Widnes
- Clitheroe or Sheffield v Pontefract Collieries
- Westfields or Newcastle Town v Long Eaton United
- Belper Town v Bromsgrove Sporting
- Spalding United v Matlock Town
- Gainsborough Trinity v AFC Telford United
- Basford United v Gresley Rovers or Sporting Khalsa
- Barton Town v Rugby Town
- Anstey Nomads v Alvechurch
- Melton Town v Hednesford Town
- Heanor Town v Ilkeston Town
- Barwell v Kidsgrove Athletic
- Dudley Town v Stourbridge
- Bottesford Town v Deeping Rangers or Loughborough Students
- Harborough Town v Darlaston Town
- Carlton Town v Stamford
- Mickleover v Coleshill Town
- Stratford Town v Worksop Town
- Leek Town v Ashby Ivanhoe
- Malvern Town v Cleethorpes Town
- Wellingborough Town v Shifnal Town
- Grantham Town v Newark & Sherwood United
- Kettering Town v Stafford Rangers
- Redditch United v Halesowen Town
- Gorleston v Walthamstow
- Tilbury v Brantham Athletic
- Lowestoft Town v Potters Bar Town
- Leiston v Waltham Abbey
- Basildon United v Biggleswade
- Hitchin Town v Berkhamsted
- AFC Dunstable v AFC Sudbury
- Bishop's Stortford v Cornard United
- Hashtag United v Stotfold
- Soham Town Rangers or Harleston Town v Biggleswade Town
- St Neots Town v Barking
- Billericay Town v Bowers & Pitsea
- Royston Town v Bedford Town
- Harpenden Town v St Ives Town
- Enfield v Brentwood Town
- Great Yarmouth Town v Cheshunt
- Bury Town or Felixstowe & Walton United v Leverstock Green or Heybridge Swifts
- Brightlingsea Regent v Haringey Borough
- Newmarket Town v Ipswich Wanderers
- Canvey Island v Milton Keynes Irish
- Witham Town v Sheringham
- Burgess Hill Town v AFC Croydon Athletic
- Harefield United v Lewes
- Kingstonian v Chichester City
- Dulwich Hamlet v Leatherhead
- Thame United v Wingate & Finchley
- Harrow Borough or Ashford United v Saltdean United or Three Bridges
- Ashford Town (Middx) or Uxbridge v Herne Bay or Rayners Lane
- Horsham v Virginia Water
- Bracknell Town v South Park (Reigate)
- Athletic Newham v Amersham Town
- Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Bognor Regis Town
- Hanworth Villa v Walton & Hersham
- Sheppey United v Hanwell Town
- Hendon v Whitehawk
- Dartford v Marlow
- Larkfield & New Hythe v Cray Wanderers
- Steyning Town Community v Merstham
- Margate v Hayes & Yeading United
- Lordswood v Binfield
- Badshot Lea v Cray Valley (PM)
- Hastings United v Redhill
- Sittingbourne v Dover Athletic
- Ramsgate v Folkestone Invicta
- Carshalton Athletic v Haywards Heath Town
- Punjab United v Corinthian
- Broadbridge Heath v Faversham Town
- Westfield v Chatham Town
- Chertsey Town v Raynes Park vale
- Mousehole or Willand Rovers v Exmouth Town or Brixham
- Hartpury University v Reading City or Nailsea & Tickenham
- Havant & Waterlooville v Wallingford & Crowmarsh
- Easington Sports v Frome Town
- Plymouth Parkway v Baffins Milton Rovers
- Gloucester City v Paulton Rovers
- Tiverton Town v Wimborne Town
- Basingstoke Town v Sholing
- Wincanton Town or Fleet Town v AFC Stoneham or Millbrook (Hampshire)
- Gosport Borough v Andover New Street
- Barnstaple Town v Larkhall Athletic
- Hungerford Town v Yate Town
- Bideford or Wellington AFC v Shaftesbury or Melksham Town
- Banbury United v Dorchester Town
- Taunton Town v Didcot Town
- Westbury United v AFC Totton
- Tavistock v Winchester City
- Merthyr Town v Cribbs
- Bishop's Cleeve v Laverstock & Ford
- Swindon Supermarine v Poole Town
