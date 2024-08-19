FA Cup dates 2024/25: When each round will be played and when each league enters

The FA Cup dates 2024/25 have been pencilled in. Get that tin foil cup ready.

You may not realise it, but the Cup is already well underway with plenty more games still to come before we reach the final next May. By the end of it all, some 745 sides will have entered the competition, all coming down to one side who will be crowned the 2024/25 FA Cup winners.

With plenty of potential for shocks and thrills along the way, here's the key dates for your diary and when each tier enters the competition.

The FA Cup Third Round kicks off in January (Image credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

All rounds of the FA Cup are scheduled for weekends this season, with the abolition of replays from the first round proper helping to eliminate the need for any midweek fixtures.

The extra preliminary round and preliminary rounds, featuring teams from steps 8 and 9, have already been played, and there will be four more qualifying rounds featuring non-league teams before the first round proper gets under way in the first weekend of November.

League One and League Two clubs enter at that phase, with no new entrants coming in at the second round. All 44 Premier League and Championship clubs then join the party in the third round in the second weekend of January.

Saturday August 31 2024: First Round Qualifying - Northern Premier League Premier, Southern League Premier Central and South, and Isthmian League Premier clubs enter

First Round Qualifying - Northern Premier League Premier, Southern League Premier Central and South, and Isthmian League Premier clubs enter Saturday September 14 2024: Second Round Qualifying - National League North and South clubs enter

Second Round Qualifying - National League North and South clubs enter Saturday September 28 2024: Third Round Qualifying - no new entrants

Third Round Qualifying - no new entrants Saturday October 12 2024: Fourth Round Qualifying - National League clubs enter

Fourth Round Qualifying - National League clubs enter Saturday November 2 2024: First Round Proper - League One and League Two clubs enter

First Round Proper - League One and League Two clubs enter Saturday November 30 2024: Second Round Proper - no new entrants

Second Round Proper - no new entrants Saturday January 11 2025: Third Round Proper - Premier League and Championship clubs enter

Third Round Proper - Premier League and Championship clubs enter Saturday February 8 2025: Fourth Round Proper

Fourth Round Proper Saturday March 1 2025: Fifth Round Proper

Fifth Round Proper Saturday March 29 2025: Quarter-finals

Quarter-finals Saturday April 26 2025: Semi-finals

Semi-finals Saturday May 17 2025: Final

The whole thing will culminate in a traditional Wembley final on Saturday 17 May 2025, with the two semi-finals also held at Wembley three weeks prior.

Manchester United lifted last year's trophy, overcoming Wigan Athletic, Newport County, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Coventry City on their way to the final.

Manchester City were on the losing side in a 2-1 defeat, with Jeremy Doku's late strike coming too late to overturn first-half goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

FA Cup first qualifying round draw

Garforth Town or Heaton Stannington v Bury

Crook Town v Ashington or Bishop Auckland

Guiseley v Ashton United

Morpeth Town v Emley

West Didsbury & Chorlton v Silsden

Warrington Rylands v Thackley

Campion v Blyth Spartans

Bamber Bridge v Newton Aycliffe

Lancaster City v Barnoldswick Town or Northwich Victoria

Tadcaster Albion v Macclesfield

1874 Northwich v Stocksbridge Park Steels

Workington v Hebburn Town

FC United of Manchester v Hyde United

Mossley or Eccleshill United v Whitby Town

South Liverpool or Witton Albion v City of Liverpool

Newcastle Benfield v Prescot Cables

Newcastle Blue Star or North Ferriby v Hallam

Whitchurch Alport v Runcorn Linnets or Wythenshawe Town

Birtley Town v Whickham or Dunston

Stockton Town v Widnes

Clitheroe or Sheffield v Pontefract Collieries

Westfields or Newcastle Town v Long Eaton United

Belper Town v Bromsgrove Sporting

Spalding United v Matlock Town

Gainsborough Trinity v AFC Telford United

Basford United v Gresley Rovers or Sporting Khalsa

Barton Town v Rugby Town

Anstey Nomads v Alvechurch

Melton Town v Hednesford Town

Heanor Town v Ilkeston Town

Barwell v Kidsgrove Athletic

Dudley Town v Stourbridge

Bottesford Town v Deeping Rangers or Loughborough Students

Harborough Town v Darlaston Town

Carlton Town v Stamford

Mickleover v Coleshill Town

Stratford Town v Worksop Town

Leek Town v Ashby Ivanhoe

Malvern Town v Cleethorpes Town

Wellingborough Town v Shifnal Town

Grantham Town v Newark & Sherwood United

Kettering Town v Stafford Rangers

Redditch United v Halesowen Town

Gorleston v Walthamstow

Tilbury v Brantham Athletic

Lowestoft Town v Potters Bar Town

Leiston v Waltham Abbey

Basildon United v Biggleswade

Hitchin Town v Berkhamsted

AFC Dunstable v AFC Sudbury

Bishop's Stortford v Cornard United

Hashtag United v Stotfold

Soham Town Rangers or Harleston Town v Biggleswade Town

St Neots Town v Barking

Billericay Town v Bowers & Pitsea

Royston Town v Bedford Town

Harpenden Town v St Ives Town

Enfield v Brentwood Town

Great Yarmouth Town v Cheshunt

Bury Town or Felixstowe & Walton United v Leverstock Green or Heybridge Swifts

Brightlingsea Regent v Haringey Borough

Newmarket Town v Ipswich Wanderers

Canvey Island v Milton Keynes Irish

Witham Town v Sheringham

Burgess Hill Town v AFC Croydon Athletic

Harefield United v Lewes

Kingstonian v Chichester City

Dulwich Hamlet v Leatherhead

Thame United v Wingate & Finchley

Harrow Borough or Ashford United v Saltdean United or Three Bridges

Ashford Town (Middx) or Uxbridge v Herne Bay or Rayners Lane

Horsham v Virginia Water

Bracknell Town v South Park (Reigate)

Athletic Newham v Amersham Town

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos v Bognor Regis Town

Hanworth Villa v Walton & Hersham

Sheppey United v Hanwell Town

Hendon v Whitehawk

Dartford v Marlow

Larkfield & New Hythe v Cray Wanderers

Steyning Town Community v Merstham

Margate v Hayes & Yeading United

Lordswood v Binfield

Badshot Lea v Cray Valley (PM)

Hastings United v Redhill

Sittingbourne v Dover Athletic

Ramsgate v Folkestone Invicta

Carshalton Athletic v Haywards Heath Town

Punjab United v Corinthian

Broadbridge Heath v Faversham Town

Westfield v Chatham Town

Chertsey Town v Raynes Park vale

Mousehole or Willand Rovers v Exmouth Town or Brixham

Hartpury University v Reading City or Nailsea & Tickenham

Havant & Waterlooville v Wallingford & Crowmarsh

Easington Sports v Frome Town

Plymouth Parkway v Baffins Milton Rovers

Gloucester City v Paulton Rovers

Tiverton Town v Wimborne Town

Basingstoke Town v Sholing

Wincanton Town or Fleet Town v AFC Stoneham or Millbrook (Hampshire)

Gosport Borough v Andover New Street

Barnstaple Town v Larkhall Athletic

Hungerford Town v Yate Town

Bideford or Wellington AFC v Shaftesbury or Melksham Town

Banbury United v Dorchester Town

Taunton Town v Didcot Town

Westbury United v AFC Totton

Tavistock v Winchester City

Merthyr Town v Cribbs

Bishop's Cleeve v Laverstock & Ford

Swindon Supermarine v Poole Town

