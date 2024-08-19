FA Cup dates 2024/25: When each round will be played and when each league enters

By
last updated

It's the FA Cup dates 2024/25, as club football's oldest competition will build towards the Wembley final with plenty of twists and turns along the way

FA Cup dates 2024/25: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United holds the FA Cup trophy, 2024
Manchester United lifted the FA Cup last season (Image credit: Alamy)
Jump To:

The FA Cup dates 2024/25 have been pencilled in. Get that tin foil cup ready.

You may not realise it, but the Cup is already well underway with plenty more games still to come before we reach the final next May. By the end of it all, some 745 sides will have entered the competition, all coming down to one side who will be crowned the 2024/25 FA Cup winners.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.