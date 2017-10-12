U2 concert in Argentina delayed for two hours so fans could watch Lionel Messi's hat-trick

Bono & Co. were scheduled to perform at 9pm at the Estadio Unico in La Plata, Argentina. Thanks to Lionel Messi, though, they didn't get to play until past 10:20pm.

Barcelona's superstar put in yet another stellar display as he dragged La Albiceleste from behind to beat Ecuador, scoring three goals in Argentina's 3-1 win.

Screens either side of the stage showcased the event as fans were once again left in awe of their mercurial maestro.

Event organiser Daniel Grinbank said the decision was made before the concert, with the match planned in between warm-up act Noel Gallagher and U2 themselves.

"I proposed that after Noel Gallagher, who leaves at 7pm, we would televise the game of Argentina and then play U2," Grinbank confirmed.

Clearly, the decision was a good one: fans were treated to Messi's heroics first, before being serenaded by the evergreen Irish rockers.

A beautiful day indeed.

See also...

Russian commentator walks out on air after controversial refereeing decision

Paul Merson to play for Welsh fourth-tier outfit Caerau

Ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Fabio Rochemback arrested over cock-fighting allegation

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com