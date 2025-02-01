Quiz! Can you name the Bournemouth line-up that beat Liverpool in 2016 in the Premier League?

Bournemouth recorded a famous win over Liverpool back in December 2016.

Eddie Howe's overachievers came from 2-0 down at half-time and 3-1 behind with 15 minutes to go to win 4-3 in injury time, sending the Vitality Stadium into raptures.

It was a rare low point for Jurgen Klopp but a memorable day for Bournemouth, who went on to finish ninth in the Premier League that season.

But how much do you remember of Howe's team? We want to know the 11 Bournemouth players who started the game in 2016.

No time limit on this one, just the 11 names to guess.

Struggling with one elusive name? Log in to Kwizly below, and you can unlock an extra hint.

Once you've finished, don’t forget to share your score with @FourFourTwo on Twitter. Good luck!

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

