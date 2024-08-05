USA vs Germany live stream: How to watch Olympics 2024 football for free

The USWNT came out on top when the sides met in the group stages.

Looking for a USA vs Germany live stream? We've got you covered. Olympics coverage is free on 9Now in Australia, CBC Gem in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Travelling abroad? Use a VPN to watch women's Olympics football from anywhere.

USA vs Germany live stream Date: Tuesday, August 6

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT / 2am AEST (Wednesday)

FREE STREAMS: 9Now (Australia), CBC Gem (Canada), BBC iPlayer (UK)

The USWNT now stand just 90 minutes away from a potential gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with the mighty Germany standing in their way. The Stars and Stripes have cruised their way to the semi-finals so far, winning every single game, scoring 10 goals and conceding just two in return.

Germany, despite sitting on place higher than the US in the FIFA women's rankings, go into Tuesday's fixture as the underdogs, having found themselves on the wrong end of a 4-1 defeat in this same fixture when the two sides met in the group stages.

Kick-off is at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Make sure you know how to watch women's Olympics football wherever you are, and for full fixture information, head to our complete schedule for Olympics 2024 football.

Watch USA vs Germany in the US

NBCUniversal has the US rights to Paris 2024 in the US. Olympics coverage will be shared between the company's cable channels, and the Peacock streaming service.

You'll also be able to tune into USA vs Germany on Peacock and cable channel USA Network. The match kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

You can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus will set you back $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. USA Network and E! are available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Use a VPN to watch USA vs Germany from anywhere

If you’re travelling abroad for USA vs Germany then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal when you know you'd have access back home.

But help is at hand. All you need to do to navigate those geoblocking restrictions is buy yourself a VPN (Virtual Private Network) – assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, of course.

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but NordVPN scores particularly highly for the Olympics:

NordVPN, featuring a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

Free USA vs Germany live streams

Outside the US there are plenty of places you can watch USA vs Germany live streams – including free options in Australia and Canada.

Australia

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service have the most comprehensive free-to-air Paris 2024 coverage anywhere in the world. You can watch Olympics live streams from almost every session live and on demand through dedicated channels across the network.

Paid subscription service Stan is also covering the Games ad-free, live and on-demand and in 4K resolution.

Travelling abroad during the tournament? Fans away from home can still watch their usual USA vs Germany live stream as they would back home. All you need is a quality VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch your usual free stream when overseas. Read on to find out how.

Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada courtesy of CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service. (There's also an option to watch without ads if you pay $5.99 a month for CBC's Premium service. The first seven days are free and you can cancel at any time.)

You can also watch Olympics live streams via subscription services Sportsnet and TSN.

Watch USA vs Germany in the UK

You'll be able to watch free Olympics live streams throughout the Games across the BBC's terrestrial channels, the Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service – though you will need a valid TV Licence to tune in.

Unfortunately, the BBC doesn't have full rights to the Olympics, and is limited to broadcasting two streams at any one time. In other words, if USA vs Germany isn't one of the lucky events chosen you'll need to go elsewhere.

For the most comprehensive service in the UK you'll need to subscribe to Eurosport and Discovery Plus, who are offering 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 streams. Between now and 11 August you can take advantage of a special Olympics offer to subscribe to the Discovery Plus Standard plan. This gives you access to all the Olympics action for just £3.99 per month, a massive saving on the usual £6.99. Even better, new customers will be able to take advantage of the discounted price for the rest of the year.

Stadium

USA vs Germany will be played at the Lyon Stadium in Lyon. Take a look at all of the Olympics stadiums where games will be played across France.