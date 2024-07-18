What is the schedule for the football at the Olympics?

France will play host to a pair of intriguing football tournaments as part of the Olympic Summer Games this year, with kick-off in the football set for Wednesday 24th July.

16 men's teams and 12 women's teams will face off to determine the medalists in each tournament, each starting with a group stage before turning into a straight knockout campaign.

If you're keen to take in every second of it... well, you're going to need to dual-screen it during the group stage, we're afraid. But don't worry: here's every kick-off time so you don't want to miss a kick at the Olympics.

Unlike most summer tournaments, which like to spread out as much as possible to ensure there are games on each day, football the Olympics is just one small part of an entire events programme and a premium is put on getting things done in a time-efficient way - especially as there are actually two tournaments running side by side.

That means that the men’s and women’s tournaments will play all their games in each stage (group game 1, group game 2, group game 3, quarter-finals, semi-final, bronze medal game and final) across one day apiece.

In the interests of brevity: the same stage of women’s tournament will be played the day after the men’s equivalent in the same time slots, the exception being that there are no 3pm kick-offs for the women in the group stage as there are only three groups (not four, as in the men’s tournament). The only time we get a men's game on the same day as a women's game is on Friday August 9, when the men's final and women's bronze will both take place.

The group games for the men’s tournament will be held on Wednesday July 24, Saturday July 27 and Tuesday July 30, with two kick-offs at each of 3pm, 5pm, 7pm and 9pm French time (an hour ahead of UK time). These time slots are mixed between the groups other than in the third and final round of group games, where each pair of group games will kick off simultaneously.

All four men’s quarter-finals will be played on Friday August 2, with the same four time slots. That means that we may get games overlapping one another should they go to extra time and penalties, as they do in the event of a draw after 90 minutes.

The men’s semi-finals will be played on Monday August 5at 6pm and 9pm, followed by the bronze medal match at 5pm on Thursday 8th August and the final at 6pm on Friday 9th August.

The full schedule is as follows (all times French time).

Wednesday 24th July - Men’s group stage

3pm: Argentina v Morocco, Uzbekistan v Spain

5pm: Guinea v New Zealand; Egypt v Dominican Republic

7pm: Iraq v Ukraine, Japan v Paraguay

9pm: France v USA, Mali v Israel

Thursday 25th July - Women’s group stage

5pm: Canada v New Zealand, Spain v Japan

7pm: Germany v Australia, Nigeria v Brazil

9pm: France v Colombia, USA v Zambia

Saturday 27th July - Men’s group stage

3pm: Argentina v Iraq, Dominican Republic v Spain

5pm: Ukraine v Morocco, Uzbekistan v Egypt

7pm: New Zealand v USA, Israel v Paraguay

9pm: France v Guinea, Japan v Mali

Sunday 28th July - Women’s group stage

5pm: New Zealand v Colombia, Brazil v Japan

7pm: Australia v Zambia, Spain v Nigeria

9pm: France v Canada, USA v Germany

Tuesday 30th July - Men’s group stage

3pm: Dominican Republic v Uzbekistan, Spain v Egypt

5pm: Ukraine v Argentina, Morocco v Iraq

7pm: New Zealand v France, USA v Guinea

9pm: Israel v Japan, Paraguay v Mali

Wednesday 31st July - Women’s group stage

5pm: Brazil v Spain, Japan v Nigeria

7pm: Australia v USA, Zambia v Germany

9pm: New Zealand v Colombia, France v Canada

Friday 2nd August - 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm: Men’s quarter-finals

Saturday 3rd August - 3pm, 5pm, 7pm, 9pm: Women’s quarter-finals

Monday 5th August - 6pm and 9pm: Men’s semi-finals

Tuesday 6th August - 6pm and 9pm: Women’s semi-finals

Thursday 8th August - 5pm: Men’s bronze medal match

Friday 9th August

3pm: Women’s bronze medal match

6pm: Men’s final

Saturday 10th August - 5pm: Women’s final

