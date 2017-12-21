Watch: Ajax's Justin Kluivert curls in a beauty against Twente

In the 18th minute against Twente, Patrick Kluivert's son cut in from the left flank and jinked past Hidde ter Avest and Peet Bijen before showing outstanding technique to curl the ball into the top corner past goalkeeper Joel Drommel.

Unfortunately for Ajax, they would lose the Dutch Cup quarter-final tie on penalties 6-5 following the 1-1 draw.

However, Kluivert can take confidence from another star performance after netting his fourth goal in his 13th appearance this season.

Expect his name to be linked to a host of elite clubs in the January transfer window.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com