Watch: Animation celebrates great moments in football history – involving Messi, Bergkamp and Moore

This wonderful animation is the work of Gabe Cuthbert (Founder of Art of Football) and close friend Matt Williams (of Subject Studio) and it's been almost a year and a half in the making.

Why? Because it's comprised of 1,600 different hand drawings and presumably also many months of research to build one long, continuous stretch of play from some of the production team's favourite moments in the sport's history.

It has Martin Tyler commentating on it, too, and who doesn't like that? Here it is: Football, We Love You.

You can also have a glimpse behind the studio curtain on Art of Football's Instagram account, which recorded the work as it was done.

FFT wishes we had taken art seriously at school.

