How to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb: Streams, TV channels, Preview

Arsenal are going well in the league phase of the Champions League

Arsenal welcome Dinamo Zagreb to north London this Wednesday evening in their penultimate Champions League league-phase game. This useful guide tells you how you can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb key information • Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England. • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

TNT Sports is the place to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

Not at home for the Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb kick-off? Sadly, your usual streaming services won't work abroad.

Fear not, there is a good option that doesn’t involve risking a dodgy stream. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with an IP address to give the impression your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and soak in all the Champions League action.

FourFourTwo’s friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in the UK, with the game available on TV on TNT Sports 2 and a live stream on Discovery+. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 8pm GMT.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb on Paramount+, which is the one-stop shop for Champions League soccer in the US.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, while Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Showtime gets you a heap of movies and TV, but Champions League soccer is available on both plans.

Watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb around the world

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb in Canada?

Yes, DAZN is the home of Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in New Zealand?

Yes, as in Canada, New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League destination, with a live stream of Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb in South Africa?

Yes, fans in South Africa can watch Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb subscription service SuperSport through DStv.

Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb preview

Arsenal have hit something of a rocky patch following the turn of the new year, with just one win in their last five (albeit that sole victory was a delicious victory in the North London Derby).

The Gunners are dealing with a two-goal deficit to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, have crashed out of the FA Cup to a less-than-impressive Manchester United side and are four points adrift from a rampant Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

And, although they are in third in the Champions League table, it's a precarious spot: only three points separate them and 19th, meaning a loss on the night could have dramatic consequences for their knockout-round qualification hopes.

However, even with the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and now Gabriel Jesus, the Gunners should still have too much for Dinamo Zagreb.

The Croatian side have registered just two wins in the competition so far. Their domestic form in the SuperSport HNL, a league they've won seven seasons on the bounce, isn't fairing much better.

They currently sit in third place, some seven points off top spot — a significant margin in a 10-team league — having recently lost 3-1 to a struggling NK Lokomotiva side.

Anything can happen in the Champions League, but anything other than an Arsenal win here would be significantly more damning than those earlier 2025 results for Mikel Arteta's side.