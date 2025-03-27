Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna: Live streams, TV coverage for La Liga clash

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna today, March 27, in a pivotal game for the La Liga title race, with all the details here on broadcasters and live streams globally.

Barcelona vs Osasuna: Key information • Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025 • Kick-off time: 9pm CET / 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain • TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), ESPN+ (US), TSN+ (Canada), beIN Sports (Australia) • FREE Stream: GXR (select countries) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

It's the clash of Robert Lewandowski against Ante Budimir, who have 22 and 15 goals respectively in Spain's top tier this term – two of the top three scorers, with Kylian Mbappe having netted 20 of his own.

And though Osasuna lie in 14th, having won just once since early November, Los Rojillos shocked Barça earlier this season with a 4-2 victory in Pamplona. Will history repeat?

If you're wondering why this game is happening so soon after the international break, the original game was postponed. Barcelona confirmed just 15 minutes before kick-off earlier this month that the game was to be pushed back due to the sudden death of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia.

This is a rescheduled clash that could catch the Catalans on the back foot. It was only on Sunday that the likes of Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres were taken to penalties against the Dutch for a place in the Nations League semi-finals this summer – so we could well see Hansi Flick rest some of his bigger names in light of a quick turnaround.

Barça need the points, too. The Blaugrana sit level on points with Real Madrid, having won their last five league games and can't afford any more slip-ups. A local derby follows against Girona in another three days as the fixtures come thick and fast – with El Clasico on the horizon in May.

Will things be as tight at the top when the two superpowers meet four games from the end of the season? Or will one side be presenting the other with a guard of honour by then?

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in the UK

Barcelona vs Osasuna is available to watch through Premier Sports on Thursday March 27.

Television viewers will find the game on Premier Sports 1 if they add the channel to their pay-TV package for £15.99 a month.

To watch Barcelona vs Osasuna online, Premier Sports' streaming platform is the UK host for the LaLigaTV streaming operation, with every single game available to watch live for £7.99 a month.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in the US

Fans in the US can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on the ESPN+ streaming platform, which is the home of La Liga in the US.

ESPN+ subscriptions will set you back $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year, but that gets you every single La Liga game, along with plenty more soccer and sport.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on the TSN+ streaming platform. As with ESPN+ in the US, TSN+ is your one-stop shop for La Liga in Canada.

TSN+ subscriptions start from $8 a month, or $80 for a year.

Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna on beIN Sports, which also carries all La Liga games. A monthly subscription costs $14.99.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Osasuna for free?

Fans in certain countries can watch Barcelona vs Osasuna for free on GXR .

GXR operates in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, with free coverage (geo-restricted) on their website.

How to watch Barcelona vs Osasuna from anywhere

Out of the country when Barcelona vs Osasuna is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

