Watch: Barcelona's Luis Suarez curls home absolute beauty in La Liga

Sociedad took a surprise early two-goal lead against the La Liga leaders, but Paulinho grabbed a goal for the visitors in the 39th minute which kick-started a fightback.

Barcelona's equaliser arrived five minutes after half-time through Suarez, who beautifully dinked the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli while getting real whip on his strike.

What a world class finesse from Luis Suarez. Brilliant. January 14, 2018

The Uruguay international went on to give Barcelona the lead in the 71st minute, before Lionel Messi scored a fine free-kick to complete a stunning comeback.

