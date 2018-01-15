Trending

Watch: Barcelona's Luis Suarez curls home absolute beauty in La Liga

Suarez pulled Barcelona level at Real Sociedad in style with a lovely lob from distance

Sociedad took a surprise early two-goal lead against the La Liga leaders, but Paulinho grabbed a goal for the visitors in the 39th minute which kick-started a fightback.

Barcelona's equaliser arrived five minutes after half-time through Suarez, who beautifully dinked the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli while getting real whip on his strike.

The Uruguay international went on to give Barcelona the lead in the 71st minute, before Lionel Messi scored a fine free-kick to complete a stunning comeback.

