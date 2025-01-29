How to watch Brest vs Real Madrid: Streams, TV channels, Preview

Jude Bellingham has one goal and three assists in the Champions League this season

Brest welcome Real Madrid to Brittany this Wednesday evening in their final Champions League league-phase game. This useful guide tells you how you can watch Brest vs Real Madrid live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Brest vs Real Madrid key information • Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Stade Francis Le Ble, Brest, France. • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

TNT Sports is the place to watch Brest vs Real Madrid on TV in the UK, or Discovery+ if you're streaming online.

In the US, you can watch every Champions League match on Paramount+, while Aussie fans can catch all of the action on Stan Sport.

You can even use a VPN to watch your usual UEFA Champions League live stream from abroad.

This article explains how to watch Brest vs Real Madrid live streams. Looking for another UCL match this week? Check out our guide on how to watch Champions League live streams in 2024/25.

Watch from anywhere with a VPN

Not at home for the Brest vs Real Madrid kick-off? Sadly, your usual streaming services won't work abroad.

Fear not, there is a good option that doesn’t involve risking a dodgy stream. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which provides you with an IP address to give the impression your device is in another country.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection, access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world, and soak in all the Champions League action.

FourFourTwo’s friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they are big fans of NordVPN.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Brest vs Real Madrid in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to broadcast Brest vs Real Madrid in the UK, with the game available digitally on TNT Sports 6 and a live stream on Discovery+. Coverage starts at 7.54pm GMT ahead of kick-off at 8pm GMT.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

See also: Highest scoring Champions League games

Watch Brest vs Real Madrid live streams in the US

Fans in the US can watch Brest vs Real Madrid on Paramount+.

The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 a month, or $59.99 a year, which is all you need to watch Champions League soccer - every game of it, in fact.

Watch Brest vs Real Madrid around the world

Can I watch Brest vs Real Madrid in Australia?

Yes, Aussies can watch Brest vs Real Madrid live streams on Stan Sport, along with every other Champions League match this season.

It costs $15 a month to add Stan Sport to your standard Stan subscription, which costs $12 a month.

Can I watch Brest vs Real Madrid in Canada?

DAZN is the rights-holder for Champions League football in Canada and will have a stream of Brest vs Real Madrid. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Brest vs Real Madrid in New Zealand?

New Zealanders have DAZN as their Champions League streaming platform, with a live stream of Brest vs Real Madrid.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Brest vs Real Madrid preview

Remarkably, Brest are ahead of Real Madrid in the Champions League league phase heading into the final match.

Having never previously qualified for the competition in their history, the Bretons have taken to Champions League football like a duck to water, accumulating an impressive 13 points from seven games to sit 13th.

Real Madrid, less impressively, are a point behind in 16th and face the possibility of having to go through the play-offs to reach the knockout stages.

Both sides can still get into the top eight and secure automatic qualification, but they will need a victory and favourable results elsewhere.

That will be the aim for Carlo Ancelotti's defending champions, who thrashed RB Salzburg 5-1 last time out to give themselves a chance - however slim - of pushing into the top eight.

For Brest, anything from Wednesday night's game will be a bonus, and a play-off place - already guaranteed - will be viewed as a huge success. Anything more would be the stuff of dreams for Eric Roy's team.