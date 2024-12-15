Watch Chelsea vs Brentford: Live stream, TV, and a strange kick-off time

Cole Palmer and Nathan Collins battle for the ball during last seasons clash between Brentford and Chelsea

Chelsea have outside hopes of a Premier League title this season and host Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The clash between both sides will not be shown in the UK but here FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can watch along.

Chelsea vs Brentford key info • Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024 • Kick-off time: 19.00pm GMT / 14.00 ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge • TV channels: USA Network (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea will want to continue their impressive form in all competitions under Enzo Maresca having now won seven of their last eight games. A 3-1 win over Astana last time in the UEFA Conference League has all but secured their passage to the next stage of the new-look tournament.

Add that to an impressive 4-3 win over Spurs in the Premier League last week, Maresca's side are really coming together all thanks to the form once again of star man Cole Palmer.

The England international has taken his tally for the season up to 11 and with six assists to go with it, the former Manchester City is again proving his weight in gold so far this season in a blue shirt.

As for Brentford, Thomas Frank's side havent been the same since Ivan Toney's high-profile departure to Saudi Arabia in the summer and the England international has left quite the mark in attack.

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo have been left to shield the burden and with the Bees 9th in the table, their hopes of a European finish may prove a stretch to far this year.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the UK

Unfortunately, Chelsea vs Brentford will not be shown on TV in the UK.

It is taking place on Sunday because of Chelsea's commitments mid-week in Europe, but otherwise would have been scheduled for Saturday at 3pm, when fixtures are subject to a television blackout in the UK.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the US

In the US, you can watch Chelsea vs Brentford on USA Network, a cable television channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages – and these can be pricey.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $49.99), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford from anywhere

What if you want to watch the Chelsea vs Brentford from the UK? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

Watch Chelsea vs Brentford streams globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brentford in Canada? Canadians can watch Chelsea vs Brentford on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brentford in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Brentford on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brentford in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Premier League games on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Brentford in Africa? You can watch Chelsea vs Brentford in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.