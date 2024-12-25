How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham: Live stream, TV info, kick-off time for Premier League clash

Noni Madueke will be hoping for a recall after he was dropped to the bench against Everton

Chelsea host local rivals Fulham on Boxing Day as the Premier League's festive calendar kicks into gear. Set to be televised in the UK, below are all the details you need on how to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live streams, on TV, and from anywhere.

Chelsea vs Fulham key information • Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • Streams: Amazon Prime (UK), Peacock (US), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea will be hoping they can return to winning ways as they take on local rivals Fulham on Boxing Day. The Blues were held to a 0-0 draw with Everton last time out and lost ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool in the process.

Chelsea still have one of the division dangermen at their disposal, it must be said, with Cole Palmer bidding to build on his tally of 11 goals in the Premier League. His carefree style of play is not to be mistaken when it comes to racking up goal contributions either, with six to his name already.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers drew 0-0 with Southampton on December 22 with either side unable to find the back of the net. Marco Silva's side have amassed 25 points so far this season and are currently ninth in the table.

Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez have five goals a piece for Fulham this season and will no doubt be bidding to help their side cause a Boxing Day upset at Stamford Bridge.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Fulham in the UK?

UK viewers can watch the game live and in full on Amazon Prime Video, along with seven other games that have been selected for the platform's Boxing Day broadcast.

The game is one of five to have been given the traditional 3pm slot, with Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace, Newcastle vs Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham and Southampton vs West Ham also taking place at the same time. For Boxing Day, the traditional 3pm TV blackout has been lifted, with all games live on Amazon.

You can get the action with a full Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 a month, or with a standalone subscription to Amazon Prime Video, which costs £5.99 a month.

You could even watch Chelsea vs Fulham for free, with Amazon offering a generous 30-day free trial for Prime and Prime Video, for new users.

Away for Christmas? You can still access your Amazon Prime Video subscription from abroad, by using a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham in the US

Fans in the US can watch Chelsea vs Fulham on Peacock, the streaming platform operated by NBC.

Peacock has the rights to four Boxing Day games, sharing the others with stablemate USA Network. While USA Network is only available via cable TV or costly cord-cutting platforms, you can subscribe to Peacock for a modest $7.99 a month.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham from anywhere

Not going to be at home over the festive period? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Chelsea vs Fulham. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Chelsea vs Fulham streams globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Fulham in Canada? Canadians can watch Chelsea vs Fulham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Fulham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Fulham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Fulham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Fulham in Africa? You can watch Chelsea vs Fulham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.