Watch Chelsea vs Wolves: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time, preview

It’s an important game for two teams at opposite ends of the Premier League table as fifth-placed Chelsea take on a Wolverhampton Wanderers side locked in a relegation battle. This guide explains how to watch Chelsea vs Wolves online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Chelsea vs Wolves key information • Date: Monday, January 20 • Kick-off time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | USA Network, Sling (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

A lot has changed for Chelsea in the last month. From being Liverpool’s closest challengers, they now find themselves outside of the top four after failing to win any of their last five league games.

It could have been worse for the Blues had Reece James not marked his return from injury with a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a draw against Bournemouth in midweek. The return of the club captain will be a welcome boost to manager Enzo Maresca who has also recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace to try and bolster his defence.

After leading Wolves to consecutive wins in his first two games as manager, Vítor Pereira has been brought back down to earth in recent weeks after consecutive 3-0 defeats to Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. Struggling at both ends of the pitch, they’ll need a much-improved display if they hope to take anything away from their visit to Stamford Bridge.

Watch Chelsea vs Wolves from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game's on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Chelsea vs Wolves in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Wolves on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm on Monday 20 January.

Sky Sports TV deals come with minimum 24-month contracts, so they are a hefty investment. Alternatively, for those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV for £29.99 a month.

Watch Chelsea vs Wolves in the US

In the US, you can watch Chelsea vs Wolves on USA Network, which is a cable TV channel that's part of the NBC stable.

There's no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, so to watch Chelsea vs Wolves online, you'll need a cord-cutting service, which effectively gives you cable TV but in a streaming package.

There are numerous providers these days, but Sling TV and Fubo are two of the best options. USA Network comes on Sling's Blue package, which is normally $50.99 a month but is discounted to $25.50 for your first month. Fubo, meanwhile, is pricier still at $79.99 a month but you do have the option of a free trial, so you could technically watch Chelsea vs Wolves for free.

Watch Chelsea vs Wolves streams globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Wolves in Canada? Chelsea vs Wolves is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Wolves in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Wolves on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Wolves in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Wolves on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Wolves in Africa? You can watch Chelsea vs Wolves on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.