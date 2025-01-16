Chelsea transfer decision leaves Premier League rivals weaker, as manager fires subtle dig at the Blues

Chelsea have weakened one of their Premier League rivals with a key decision they've made this January transfer window.

Though the Blues have been fairly inactive in the winter window so far, with concerns over breaching the Premier League's PSRs at the forefront of most club's minds, Chelsea have still made one choice that's weakened a London rival.

Injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile have left Chelsea light at centre-back for the rest of the season, forcing the Blues into recalling Trevoh Chalobah early from a season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Chelsea recalling Trevoh Chalobah a blow to Crystal Palace

Chalobah performed well in his short time at Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite having been frozen out of the first team at the beginning of 2024/25, Chelsea have brought Chalobah back to Stamford Bridge in case he is needed for the second half of this campaign. Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo are the only fit, senior centre-backs Enzo Maresca currently has to call upon.

For Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, losing the centre-back is certainly a blow, especially considering his performances in his 12 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, in which he scored three goals.

Chalobah playing for Chelsea last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’m not sure disappointing is the right word," Glasner said on Wednesday after beating Leicester 2-0 at the King Power Stadium. “Trevoh had a great time with us.

“When you make a loan deal it is usually win-win for everyone, but now Chelsea are the biggest winners because they get a player back who scored three goals and is in much better shape than when he arrived.

“I want to say thanks to Trevoh for his professionalism and for what he invested. He is a very good player and an even better human. We had a great time together and I wish him all the best at Chelsea.”

The Standard report that Chelsea will look to sell Chalobah in the summer, with the 25-year-old counting as pure profit to the club. This would allow them to make more signings without being at risk of breaching the rules.

Chalobah's contract expires in 2028, though, so he might come at a premium, though Transfermarkt only values him at £10m.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems slightly unfair for Chelsea to recall Chalobah early, especially when there's still no guarantee he'll get game time. If they're wanting to sell him in the summer, allowing him to stay at Palace would have boosted his price tag, but having the security of an extra defender at the club is clearly more important right now.