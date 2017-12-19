Watch: Den Bosch's Danny Verbeek incredible open-goal miss from two yards out

Den Bosch were trailing 1-0 to Ajax's second team with 81 minutes on the clock when the 27-year-old winger somehow managed to miss from just a few metres out.

Skip to 4:01 for Verbeek's miss.

All that was required was a simple tap-in, really. Woeful stuff.

Ajax held on to win 1-0, meaning they are now two points off leaders Fortuna Sittard in third. Den Bosch, meanwhile, remain in eighth.

SEE ALSO...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com​