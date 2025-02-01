Where to watch Ipswich vs Southampton: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Premier League relegation battle

Ipswich Town and Southampton are set to go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend

Watch Ipswich vs Southampton today for a relegation battle in the Premier League, with all the details here on how you can watch the game from anywhere in the world.

Ipswich Town vs Southampton key information • Date: Saturday, 1 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Portman Road, Ipswich • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Ipswich Town will be bidding to compound relegation-threatened Southampton to more misery in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys have had a tough couple of weeks with three consecutive defeats against Brighton, Manchester City and Liverpool, shipping 12 goals along the way. Kieran McKenna's men are just one point from safety after Leicester's recent victory at Tottenham catapulted them out of the bottom three.

As for Southampton, their fate looks sealed already with a return to the Championship looking increasingly likely as each week passes. The Saints have just six points are eleven points from safety.

It has been a dreadful campaign, having won just one game all season, with 19 league defeats not helping matters.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton live streams wherever you are in the world.

Is Ipswich vs Southampton on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, due to the 3pm GMT kick-off time, Ipswich Town vs Southampton will not be televised in the UK due to the old-fashioned blackout preventing live coverage.

That could soon change, but for now, games with that start time are prevented from being broadcast as they happen on UK screens.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton in the US

In the US, Ipswich Town vs Southampton will be broadcast on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming platform of US broadcasting giant NBC, with rights to roughly half the Premier League fixtures each game week. Subscriptions cost $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

Watch Ipswich vs Southampton from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Ipswich Town vs Southampton is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton streams globally

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton in Canada? Ipswich Town vs Southampton is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton in Africa? You can watch Ipswich Town vs Southampton on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.