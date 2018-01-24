Watch: Lionel Messi is dominant even on Japanese gameshows

Dribbling may be the most revered element of Lionel Messi's game, but he's also quite good at other stuff too – as 532 goals in 613 appearances for Barcelona confirms.

Japanese gamemasters thought they'd put him to the test regardless: so, under time pressure, Messi undertook a training drill at Barcelona's training facility in which he had to knock down 20 panels as quickly as possible.

Unsurprisingly, he did rather well. The show's hosts (and various guests, seemingly) watched on in awe as the Argentine took down all the boards in 82 seconds, with 10 sunk in half a minute.

Be sure to listen out for the Takeshi's Castle theme tune...

Ballon d'Ors can never compare to glory like this.

