Watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley: Free UK stream and TV details for FA Cup tie

Watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley as the Premier League leaders go toe-to-toe with the League Two minnows in the third round of the FA Cup on January 10. Full focus will be on Merseyside and here FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley free live streams from anywhere.

Liverpool v Accrington Stanley key information • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:15pm GMT / 7:15am ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • Free stream: ITV Sport (UK) • Paid streams: ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool are flying high in the Premier League this season and will hope to continue their dominance in the FA Cup this weekend, as they host Accrington Stanley.

The Reds have lost just once so far and are unbeaten away from home. Mohamed Salah continues to carry the weight of expectation in attack but whether or not he is needed against the EFL outfit this weekend remains to be seen. We expect Arne Slot to heavily rotate his starting XI at Anfield.

As for Stanley, John Doolan's side are 19th in League Two and are only five points above the relegation places. Despite having won back-to-back games for the first time in the league since October recently, Accrington will have their work cut out against England's best-performing side so far this term.

But with cup magic always throwing up a thrill or two, who knows what could happen on Merseyside on Saturday afternoon?

Watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley for FREE in the UK

UK viewers can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley live, in full, and for free on ITV on Saturday lunchtime. Coverage begins at 11:30 GMT from Anfield.

See also ► Liverpool lose major figure to another club as new sporting director makes his first move

The game will be broadcast on ITV1 on terrestrial TV, with a free live stream online on the ITVX streaming platform. Registration is required but no payment is necessary, although it's worth noting that a TV licence is needed to stream live TV in the UK.

Not in the UK right now? You can still access your ITVX account from abroad by using a VPN – more information on that below.

How to watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley from anywhere

Can't get home in time for the football on Saturday? Fear not, we have a solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley in the US

Fans in the US can watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley on cable TV channel ESPN, or via the ESPN+ streaming platform.

ESPN is the exclusive rights-holder for the FA Cup in the USA for the 2024/25 season. Not only can you watch this game, but you can get all the other 31 games from the FA Cup third round.

Subscriptions start at $11.99 a month, or $119.99 a year.

► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley streams globally

Can I watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley in Canada? Fans in Canada can watch Liverpool v Accrington Stanley on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting exclusively there this season. Sportsnet+ is the streaming service, where a Premium subscription – which is what you need to get the FA Cup - costs $34.99 a month.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to show all Premier League games. A subscription costs $24.99 a month.

► FA Cup all-time top scorers

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions are a little pricier, starting at $29.99 for a week, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley in Africa? You can watch Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global FA Cup broadcasters, check out our guide on how to watch FA Cup live streams from anywhere in 2024/25.

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley: FA Cup history

Liverpool

8-time winners (1965, 1974, 1986, 1989, 1992, 2001, 2006, 2022)

Accrington Stanley

Best result: 4th round (2010, 2017, 2019, 2023)