How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

Much Premier League attention will be on Liverpool vs Fulham on Saturday as the Reds look to improve their grip on top spot of the table. The Cottagers will provide stern opposition, however, after their recent 1-1 draw with Arsenal last weekend. Here's where you can watch Liverpool vs Fulham around the world on Saturday.

Liverpool vs Fulham key info • Date: Saturday, December 14, 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Anfield • TV channels: Peacock (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Liverpool continued their unbeaten record in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week as they beat La Liga side Girona 1-0 in Spain thanks to Mohamed Salah's penalty.

Their encounter with Fulham on Saturday presents a different kind of test but it is the Merseyside team who have the most impressive record in this fixture in recent seasons. The Cottagers have won just one of their last fourteen meetings with Liverpool in all competitions and in all honesty, they could not be playing the Premier League leaders at a worse time.

Marco Silva's side have struggled for goals so far this campaign and midfield kingpin Andreas Pereira looks out of sorts to say the very least. The former Manchester United man has just one goal in 14 appearances in total.

Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez both have five goals to their name in 2024/25 and Mohamed Salah has more than double that on his own, for some added perspective.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham in the UK?

For budding viewers in the UK, Liverpool's clash with Fulham will unfortunately not be shown live due to the Premier League's 3pm blackout.

This is a rule that's been in place since the 1960s when Burnley chairman Bob Lord successfully convinced his fellow Football League chairmen that televised matches on Saturday afternoons would negatively impact the attendance of lower league games.

Watch Liverpool v Fulham in the US

In the US, you can watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham from anywhere

Traveling away from home this weekend and geo-blocked from your usual stream? Visiting the UK from the US and don't want to miss the game? There is a neat solution to these problems. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that can make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham streams globally

Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Canada? Canadians can watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month. Liverpool vs Fulham will kick off at 2am AEST.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Fulham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Premier League games on Sky Sport Now. Liverpool vs Fulham will kick off at 4am NZDT.

You can watch Premier League games in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.