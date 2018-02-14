Watch: Matty Taylor rolls back the years with a rocket for Swindon against Wycombe
The former Premier League midfielder shows he's still capable of scoring a screamer.
Swindon lost 3-2 to fellow promotion contenders Wycombe in League Two on Tuesday night which saw them drop to sixth and five points adrift of the automatic spots, but Taylor certainly left his mark.
In the 61st minute, Taylor drilled his free-kick from around 35 yards out straight into the top corner.
1:23 for Taylor's piledriver
The 36-year-old is no stranger to a great goal, having scored plenty from range during his stints at Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley.
