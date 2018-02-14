Watch: Steven Caulker scores a bullet header on his Dundee debut

The 26-year-old centre-back joined Scottish Premiership club Dundee as a free agent last week and was thrown straight into the starting lineup for a trip to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock.

The towering defender, who's well known to football fans across England, rose highest to Roarie Deacon's near-post corner before firing his header into the net.

Even though Caulker's fine goal gave Dundee a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, Kilmarnock fought back as strikes from Kris Boyd and Iain Wilson condemned the visitors to their third loss in a row in all competitions.

See also...

In Other News...