Watch: Steven Caulker scores a bullet header on his Dundee debut
The former Liverpool, QPR and Spurs defender opened his account in Scotland in style.
The 26-year-old centre-back joined Scottish Premiership club Dundee as a free agent last week and was thrown straight into the starting lineup for a trip to Rugby Park to take on Kilmarnock.
The towering defender, who's well known to football fans across England, rose highest to Roarie Deacon's near-post corner before firing his header into the net.
Even though Caulker's fine goal gave Dundee a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute, Kilmarnock fought back as strikes from Kris Boyd and Iain Wilson condemned the visitors to their third loss in a row in all competitions.
See also...
- Botafogo ban Flamengo from their stadium after Vinicius Junior's crybaby celebration
- Sparta Rotterdam’s Michiel Kramer promises to buy all the club's staff sandwiches if they stay up
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.