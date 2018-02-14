Botafogo ban Flamengo from their stadium after Vinicius Junior's crybaby celebration

Vinicius scored the third goal in Flamengo's 3-1 win over their hosts on Saturday night before performing a 'crybaby' gesture to the crowd which has a specific meaning to Botafogo fans.

Back in 2008, Botafogo's players were mocked for visibly crying in a press conference held to complain about poor refereeing decisions. Ever since, the club has been ridiculed by opposition players via their goal celebrations.

So, as a result of Vinicius's antagonising antics, the club have refused Flamengo the right to play at their stadium for their Guanabara Cup final clash against Boavista on Sunday.

In a five-point statement, Botafogo told Globo Esporte: "The decision was taken in light of the goal celebration of the opponent athlete [Vinicius Junior]. To the understanding of the Botafoguenses, it was a sign of disrespect to the Botafogo Institution which is represented by its athletes, partners and fans."

Seems like a bit of an over-dramatic response if you ask us. But hey, this is Brazil we're talking about.

