Watch Monaco vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV details for early kick-off today in Champions League

Watch Monaco vs Aston Villa as both sides push for qualification to the next round of the Champions League. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Villa against Monaco, with a free live stream among the TV options, plus the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Monaco vs Aston Villa Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2024

• Monaco vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 5.45pm GMT / 12.45pm ET

• Monaco vs Aston Villa Venue: Stade Louis II, Monaco

• Monaco vs Aston Villa FREE Stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• Monaco vs Aston Villa on TV: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) / Paramount+ (US)

• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch Monaco vs Aston Villa for FREE

You catch watch Monaco vs Aston Villa totally for free if you're in Ireland, with Virgin Media Ireland providing a free live stream for the Champions League clash.

Irish viewers have it good when it comes to the Champions League, with select fixtures on not one but two free-to-air broadcasters every week - RTÉ being the other one.

Virgin Media have free coverage of Villa's visit to Monaco on Tuesday, January 21, on television and live stream. For TV viewers, the game will air on Virgin Media Two, which is available for free through Ireland's national Digital Terrestrial Television service, Saorview.

For those looking to watch online, there will be an Villa Monaco free stream on Virgin Media Play, the company's streaming platform. This is accessible via the Virgin Media Play app, which works with the likes of Chromecast and AppleTV, or it's available without registration via internet browser.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your Virgin Media coverage when travelling, by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Monaco vs Villa, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Villa vs Monaco in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Monaco vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports and Discovery+. The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1 on TV, with a Monaco vs Villa live stream on Discovery+, which is where you'll find all TNT Sports coverage online.

To watch online, you'll need the Discovery+ Premium plan, which will set you back £30.99 a month. You can also add TNT Sports to your TV package, whether it's with Sky, Virgin, EE, or anyone else – prices vary by provider.

Watch Monaco vs Aston Villa in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Champions League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream.

You can watch with the Paramount+ Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. If you want to go ad-free and add a bunch movies and TV series, you can upgrade to Paramount+ with Showtime for $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Paramount+ is currently offering a seven-day free trial.

Where else can I watch Monaco vs Aston Villa?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

For full information on global broadcast options, check out our guide to Champions League live streams 2024/25.

Monaco vs Aston Villa: Preview

This is the penultimate round of fixtures in the new league phase of the Champions League, and both Aston Villa and Monaco are pushing to qualify for the knockout phase.

Villa are in the strongest position and a win would all-but secure automatic qualification, even if it could only be mathematically certain after the final game. Monaco, meanwhile, look set to go to the play-offs but a win at home to Villa could see them able to fight for automatic progression come the final game.

With 36 teams in the league, the top eight after eight games go through automatically, while the 16 teams placed 9-24 will go into a play-off, from which eight teams will emerge to join the automatic 8 in the last-16 knockout phase.

Villa currently sit fifth on 13 points, having won one, drawn one, and lost one. It has been a memorable return to Europe for the side that was in the second division of English football only a few years ago, with a dream win over Bayern Munich the highlight. Defeat at Bruges and a draw against Juventus halted their early progress but a 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig has left them in a very strong position to qualify. Two draws from their final two games might be enough, but Unai Emery's men know it'll be pretty much job done if they can take down Monaco.

Monaco themselves had a strong start to the Champions League, beating Barcelona, but they've lost their last two. A win is needed against Villa for automatic qualification to remain an option. However, the team based in the south of France have struggled for results of late, winning just two of their last 11 games in all competitions.