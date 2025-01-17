Newcastle vs Bournemouth live streams: How to watch Premier League clash

Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth today for a pivotal match iat the upper end of the Premier League table, with plenty of live streams, TV channels, and the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Newcastle vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Saturday, 18 January 2024 • Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT / 3pm ET • Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle • TV channels: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Sling TV (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Newcastle are the team to beat in the Premier League at the moment, having won six matches in a row, the latest of which was a convincing 3-0 victory over Wolves on Wednesday.

Alexander Isak is in formidable form, with nine goals in his last six appearances in all competitions, and the Magpies have conceded just once on their winning run.

Potent in attack and solid at the back, Newcastle are a daunting prospect for anyone on current form, although Bournemouth won't be intimidated by the trip to St. James' Park.

Andoni Iraola's side have only been beaten once in their last 10 Premier League games - a home defeat to Brighton in November - and have the sixth best away record in the division. Bournemouth very nearly won at Chelsea on Tuesday night, leading 2-1 until Reece James' late free-kick.

Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth in the UK

In the UK, Newcastle vs Bournemouth will be broadcast on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

See also ► How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

On TV, Newcastle vs Bournemouth will go out on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am GMT ahead of the 12.30pm GMT kick-off.

To watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online, Discovery+ is the streaming platform for all TNT Sports content. You'll need the premium subscription, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth in the US

In the US, you can watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth on the USA Network, a television channel that comes on most cable packages.

There is no streaming platform for USA Network, so to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth online in the US, you'll need a cord-cutting TV streaming service, such as Sling TV or Fubo.

USA Network is included on the Sling Blue package, which usually costs $50.99 a month, but is currently on offer for half price for your first month.

Fubo, meanwhile, is a heftier investment, at $79.99 a month, but you do get more channels and more live sport, and also a seven-day free trial, so you new customers could technically watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth for free.

► Toon legend Alan Shearer explains why Isak is SO valuable to Magpies

Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game's on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth streams globally

Can I watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth in Canada? Newcastle vs Bournemouth is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth in Africa? You can watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.