Watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs: Live streams, TV, kick-off time, preview

Nottingham Forest vs Spurs is a Premier League game you simply can’t miss as the high-flying home side take on an entertaining Tottenham team at the City Ground. This guide explains how to watch Forest vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere this Boxing Day.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham key information • Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: City Ground, Nottingham • Streams: Amazon Prime Video (UK) Peacock (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Not even the most optimistic of Forest fans would have predicted that the club would be in the top four come Christmas Day. But after a remarkable start to the season, the Tricky Trees fully deserve to be in fourth place.

Nuno Espírito Santo has worked wonders since arriving at the club one year ago, creating a side that is tough to break down and dangerous in attack. Chris Wood is in the form of his life and is being ably assisted by the likes of Anthony Elanga, Morgan Gibbs-White and Callum Hudson Odoi.

Having beaten Brentford 2-0 last time out, they’ll be confident of exposing a Tottenham side that conceded six against Liverpool on Sunday and are prone to defensive mistakes. Ange Postecoglou’s charges were swept aside by the Reds and now sit 11th in the table with just one win from their last five league games.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Forest vs Spurs live streams, wherever you are in the world.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs in the UK

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs on Amazon Prime Video which is broadcasting all 10 Premier League fixtures in the UK on Boxing Day and December 27.

The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually for an individual. You can also sign-up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a 30-day free trial.

If you’re outside the UK but have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can still watch the Nottingham Forest vs Spurs live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in the US

In the US, you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming platform owned by NBC, and has rights to several Premier League games each week.

A subscription to Peacock costs $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for a full year.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs from anywhere

We know many fans will be travelling over the festive period, but that doesn't mean you can't still tune into the games. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs streams globally

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in Canada? Canadians can watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs in Africa? You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Spurs in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.