Watch: Shelbourne's Jamie Doyle completes hat-trick with a sensational long-range drive

Shelbourne gave Drogheda United a proper battering in Ireland's EA Sports Cup last night, progressing to the third round with a 7-2 win.

The bigger story, though, was Jamie Doyle's hat-trick which was wrapped up with this stunning hit from all of 35 yards – and more or less on the stroke of full-time, too.

(From 0.30 onwards in the video)

The result itself was a shocker: Drogheda are actually a place above Shelbourne in the League Of Ireland First Division, sitting in third - although they did field something of a youthful line-up for this game. (Still, it went better than this team in Bolivia.)

Drogheda handed out a beating of their own just four days ago, winning 5-1 away from home at struggling Cobh Ramblers. Goals!

