Watch: Shelbourne's Jamie Doyle completes hat-trick with a sensational long-range drive
Oh yes – now *that* is the way to complete your treble...
Shelbourne gave Drogheda United a proper battering in Ireland's EA Sports Cup last night, progressing to the third round with a 7-2 win.
The bigger story, though, was Jamie Doyle's hat-trick which was wrapped up with this stunning hit from all of 35 yards – and more or less on the stroke of full-time, too.
(From 0.30 onwards in the video)
The result itself was a shocker: Drogheda are actually a place above Shelbourne in the League Of Ireland First Division, sitting in third - although they did field something of a youthful line-up for this game. (Still, it went better than this team in Bolivia.)
Drogheda handed out a beating of their own just four days ago, winning 5-1 away from home at struggling Cobh Ramblers. Goals!
See also...
Chesterfield completely ignore relegation into non-league football
Leeds announcepre-seasontrip to... er, Myanmar
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.